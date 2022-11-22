BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Economy improved its forecast for the central government’s fiscal result in 2022 in its last periodic review of the numbers before the end of the Jair Bolsonaro government, forecasting a primary surplus of 23.361 billion reais at the end of the year, but announced an additional cut of 5.7 billion reais in ministries to respect the spending ceiling.

The previous estimate, released in September, pointed to a smaller surplus, of 13.548 billion reais in the year, equivalent to 0.1% of GDP. The new forecast for a positive balance corresponds to 0.2% of GDP.

The data released this Tuesday is part of the portfolio’s bimonthly income and expenditure report, which assesses compliance with the fiscal target and the ceiling rule.

(By Bernardo Caram)