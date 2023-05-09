Government wants to regulate the issue and has mapped 3 projects in progress. There are 5 ministries involved in the discussion

The Secretary of Green Economy, Decarbonization and Bioindustry of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB), said that the government is preparing a project to regulate the carbon market. As a result, it is expected that, by 2030, US$ 120 billion will be invested in the country.

“According to a report by the International Chamber of Commerce, there is a possibility that Brazil will attract up to US$ 120 billion by 2030 with the carbon market. A portion would come from the voluntary market and a portion from the regulated market”said in an interview with Power360 on Monday (8.May.2023).

Rollemberg is 63 years old and in March he took over as secretary at the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. He was governor of the Federal District from 2015 to 2018. Before, he was a senator, federal and district deputy.

The government mapped 3 projects to regulate the sector in progress in Congress. There is a weekly meeting of 5 ministries to deal with the theme: Development, Industry, Commerce and Services; Environment; Farm; Mines and Energy; and Agriculture.

According to the secretary, a draft of how the government wants to regulate this sector has already been prepared. It is not yet public. The project must be sent by the end of the semester to Congress.

Another government priority in the green economy sector is to regulate the construction of wind power plants. offshore. The sector, like carbon credits, still does not have specific rules in Brazil.

“You have [no Brasil] a clean and expanding energy matrix. The possibilities that open up today, especially with offshore wind, and the production of green hydrogen can make Brazil a great world leader in a low carbon economy“, he said.

January 8th

Rodrigo Rollemberg said that the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), was lenient with the January 8 attacks. He compared it to his performance during the demonstrations that led to the impeachment of the former president. Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2016. At the time, there were no major confusions.

“I accompanied them from a situation room next to the governor’s office until the end of these demonstrations to avoid exaggeration by the police and also to guarantee the firmness necessary for the preservation of public property. There [no 8 de Janeiro] there was a lack of attention and there was leniency by the government of the Federal District”he said.