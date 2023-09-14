Proposal called Fuel of the Future was launched this Thursday (September 14) and will be forwarded to the Chamber; read the highlights

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) forwards this Thursday (September 14, 2022) the Future Fuel Program bill to the Chamber of Deputies. The text was prepared by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and aims to promote “sustainable low-carbon mobility”. Here’s the complete draft of the bill (PDF – 129 kB).

The text establishes actions in the areas of individual cars, cargo transport and aviation. One of the actions is to increase the maximum limit for mixing anhydrous ethanol in regular gasoline, from the current 27.5% to 30%.

In diesel, the rate of increase in the addition of biodiesel is 1 percentage point more per year. Today, the mixture contains 12% sustainable fuel; in 2024, the percentage will reach 13%. The government wants to accelerate this increase.

The government will create the ProBioQAV (National Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program). Air operators will have to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1% per year from 2027. The peak will be in 2037, with a 10% reduction.

SAF, a sustainable aviation fuel, will have a gradual increase in the kerosene mixture. The percentage and pace have not yet been defined. The formula must follow the parameters defined by the USA. It starts with 2% in 2024 and gradually increases until it reaches 63% in 2050, second The IATA (International Air Transport Aviation).

“We need to integrate public policies, provide incentives for renewable energy and attract investments to make biofuels competitive in relation to fossil fuels. We cannot be mere exporters of commodities and importers of already processed products. We have to invest in our industrialization, develop the national bioeconomy, generate jobs and income for Brazilian women and men. And we can do all this by promoting decarbonization at the lowest cost to society”said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.

