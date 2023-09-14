Proposal called Fuel of the Future was launched this Thursday (September 14) and will be forwarded to the Chamber; read the highlights
The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) forwards this Thursday (September 14, 2022) the Future Fuel Program bill to the Chamber of Deputies. The text was prepared by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and aims to promote “sustainable low-carbon mobility”. Here’s the complete draft of the bill (PDF – 129 kB).
The text establishes actions in the areas of individual cars, cargo transport and aviation. One of the actions is to increase the maximum limit for mixing anhydrous ethanol in regular gasoline, from the current 27.5% to 30%.
In diesel, the rate of increase in the addition of biodiesel is 1 percentage point more per year. Today, the mixture contains 12% sustainable fuel; in 2024, the percentage will reach 13%. The government wants to accelerate this increase.
The government will create the ProBioQAV (National Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program). Air operators will have to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1% per year from 2027. The peak will be in 2037, with a 10% reduction.
SAF, a sustainable aviation fuel, will have a gradual increase in the kerosene mixture. The percentage and pace have not yet been defined. The formula must follow the parameters defined by the USA. It starts with 2% in 2024 and gradually increases until it reaches 63% in 2050, second The IATA (International Air Transport Aviation).
“We need to integrate public policies, provide incentives for renewable energy and attract investments to make biofuels competitive in relation to fossil fuels. We cannot be mere exporters of commodities and importers of already processed products. We have to invest in our industrialization, develop the national bioeconomy, generate jobs and income for Brazilian women and men. And we can do all this by promoting decarbonization at the lowest cost to society”said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.
Here are the highlights of the project:
- More ethanol in gasoline – increases the maximum and minimum limits for the mixture of anhydrous ethanol with gasoline. Currently, the content can be set from 18% to 27.5%. Under the proposal, the limits rise to 22% and 30%, respectively. The setting of percentages higher than the current limit of 27.5% will depend on the verification of technical feasibility.
- Sustainable aviation fuel – program aims to promote the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), obtained from renewable raw materials such as sugar cane, ethanol, waste or other low-carbon sources.
- Green diesel – program encourages the production of green diesel, produced from renewable raw materials, and provides for the gradual adoption of this sustainable fuel in the fleet of diesel-powered vehicles across the country. According to the text, it will be up to the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) to establish, each year (from 2027 to 2037), the minimum mandatory mixture of green diesel in diesel.
- Synthetic fuels – proposes the creation of a regulatory framework for synthetic fuels, known as e-Fuel. They are produced from the electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and carbon dioxide. The objective is to encourage national production, which could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, as they are produced using renewable sources, such as biomass. e-Fuel can replace, partially or completely, fossil fuels.
- Analysis of CO2 emissions – implements the methodology of “well to the wheel” in vehicle emissions targets, accounting for emissions and captures of greenhouse gases from the entire life cycle of the energy source, from resource extraction, energy production, fuel production, to consumption in engines.
- Carbon capture and storage – regulates the activity, which will be carried out with authorization from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), which will establish specific rules. This process comprises techniques for collecting, compressing and transporting carbon to be injected into geological reservoirs. In the subsoil, the gas that would be destined for the atmosphere is isolated underground, contributing to the fight against the greenhouse effect.
