Government program | We are going to intervene in the municipal procurement law gimmick – the Professor is happy

With Promille level holdings, it would not be possible to bypass the competition in the future. Helsinki did not tender its Sarastia purchases because the city owns 0.04 percent of the company.

Last published in the week Petteri Orpon (kok) the government program tightens the regulation of public procurement.

Currently, circumvention of the Procurement Act is common.

The procurement does not need to be tendered if it is made from the acquirer’s own affiliated unit, over which the acquirer has control, just like its own locations.

Public entities circumvent the law by owning minimal parts of companies and treating them as related entities.

In the government program, a minimum ownership amount of ten percent is planned for related entities, so that the procurement law could be circumvented.

In a mess of salary payments in Helsinki bedraggled Sarastia is a model example in terms of the number of public small farms.

According to the May shareholder list, Sarastia has 286 shareholders, but only seven shareholders have more than two percent ownership.

269 ​​shareholders have less than one percent ownership. 19 out of 21 welfare regions own at least one Sarastia share.

Holdings of less than 0.05 percent in Sarastia are found in, among others, Helsinki, Espoo and the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area.

Helsinki made a direct purchase from Sarastia in 2020, and the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava in 2022.

Eastern Finland university professor of public law Tomi Voutilainen describes the proposed changes as reasonable and very necessary.

“The question should be about the related unit, which the procurement unit controls as if it were its own. When we talk about this kind of alcohol, it’s not like that any more,” says Voutilainen.

According to Voutilainen, the problem was already visible when the Procurement Act was being prepared.

However, this is only the registration of the government program. Voutilainen is waiting to see what the final outcome of the legislation will be.

“There are a lot of lobbyists on the other side,” Voutilainen reminds us.

“There are many companies that have an interest in keeping a broad owner base.”

According to Voutilainen, there are no EU legal problems in the reform, but specifically in the current one.

“However, in-house companies may start to cross-own each other, which can be used to circumvent the proposed 10 percent limit. Careful groundwork must be done in the preparation of the law.”