Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Government program | Uutissuomalainen: The equality commissioner criticizes the recording of the government program on the export-led labor market model

June 27, 2023
Policy|Government program

The representatives of SAK and Tehy have considered that the policy condemns female-dominated industries to the wage pit. Rainer Hiltunen points out that the government should always assess the gender effects of its decisions.

Equality Commissioner Rainer Hiltunen considers the registration of the government program on the promotion of an export-led labor market model problematic, says Uutissuomalainen.

The government wants to amend the law on mediation of labor disputes so that the general line of wage increases defined in export industries cannot be exceeded by a settlement proposal from the national mediator or the mediation board. The representatives of SAK and Tehy have considered that the policy condemns female-dominated industries to the wage pit.

Hiltunen points out that the board should always assess the gender effects of its decisions.

“Increasing salaries in female-dominated sectors should not be prohibited on the basis that the increase exceeds the salary increase level of the export industry,” says Hiltunen.

in Finland the labor market is strongly divided into male- and female-dominated sectors. Women’s earnings are on average 86 percent of men’s earnings.

