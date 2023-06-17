Government program | This is how the price of cultural events and books increases

A four percentage point increase in value added tax will increase the prices of books, film screenings and other cultural and entertainment events, for example

New government increases the taxation of almost all products and services with a value added rate of ten percent to 14 percent. This affects the cultural sector in such a way that a tax increase of four percentage points increases the prices of books, film screenings and other cultural and entertainment events, for example.

“The event industry has recently had to experience the geopolitical turmoil caused by the corona virus, the war in Ukraine, and the rise in energy costs. That’s why this causes bitterness”, CEO of the Event Industry Association Sami Kerman commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Listed below are four examples of how a tax increase of four percentage points affects the prices of cultural products.

Finnish on the bookstore’s front page, the prices of the most popular new books are on average slightly less than 30 euros. For example Jenni Haukion memoir Here for you pays 29.95 euros on the Suomalainen book shop website. 2.72 euros of the price is value added tax. When it is increased four percentage points higher than the current price, the new price of the book will be 31.04 euros.

Among the most popular films on Finnkino’s website is the one that premiered in May The little Mermaid. A ticket to the screening of the film in question on Friday night costs 16.90 euros, of which the tax-free price is currently 15.36 euros. With a VAT rate of 14 percent, the price of a movie ticket will be 17.51 ​​euros.

The three-day ticket for the Flow festival held in mid-August currently costs 239 euros. Its price without tax is 217.27 euros. When VAT of 14 percentage points is added to this, the new price of the three-day festival experience is 247.69 euros. So there is an increase of 8.69 euros here.

Future tax increases will also affect theatergoers’ wallets. Lauri Meri gave Pyynik’s summer theater Here under the North Star four stars for the play In Helsingin Sanomat on June 10. A basic ticket to the play costs 42 euros, i.e. 38.18 euros without tax. After the tax increases, you can get under Pohjantähti for 43.53 euros.