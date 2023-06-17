Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Government program | This is how the price of cultural events and books increases

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Government program | This is how the price of cultural events and books increases

Culture|Government program

A four percentage point increase in value added tax will increase the prices of books, film screenings and other cultural and entertainment events, for example

New government increases the taxation of almost all products and services with a value added rate of ten percent to 14 percent. This affects the cultural sector in such a way that a tax increase of four percentage points increases the prices of books, film screenings and other cultural and entertainment events, for example.

“The event industry has recently had to experience the geopolitical turmoil caused by the corona virus, the war in Ukraine, and the rise in energy costs. That’s why this causes bitterness”, CEO of the Event Industry Association Sami Kerman commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Listed below are four examples of how a tax increase of four percentage points affects the prices of cultural products.

Finnish on the bookstore’s front page, the prices of the most popular new books are on average slightly less than 30 euros. For example Jenni Haukion memoir Here for you pays 29.95 euros on the Suomalainen book shop website. 2.72 euros of the price is value added tax. When it is increased four percentage points higher than the current price, the new price of the book will be 31.04 euros.

See also  The toughest platforms | Here are a five-star Uber driver, an extremely popular Airbnb host and Finland's hardest-working Wolt messenger - Now they tell you what they've learned about making money.

Among the most popular films on Finnkino’s website is the one that premiered in May The little Mermaid. A ticket to the screening of the film in question on Friday night costs 16.90 euros, of which the tax-free price is currently 15.36 euros. With a VAT rate of 14 percent, the price of a movie ticket will be 17.51 ​​euros.

The three-day ticket for the Flow festival held in mid-August currently costs 239 euros. Its price without tax is 217.27 euros. When VAT of 14 percentage points is added to this, the new price of the three-day festival experience is 247.69 euros. So there is an increase of 8.69 euros here.

Future tax increases will also affect theatergoers’ wallets. Lauri Meri gave Pyynik’s summer theater Here under the North Star four stars for the play In Helsingin Sanomat on June 10. A basic ticket to the play costs 42 euros, i.e. 38.18 euros without tax. After the tax increases, you can get under Pohjantähti for 43.53 euros.

See also  Coronavirus The professor of intensive care considers the role of masks in the control of the coronavirus to be rather small, but it is not worth abandoning the recommendation: “It would have been a strong symbolic message”

#Government #program #price #cultural #events #books #increases

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Uganda: At Least 41 People Killed in a Jihadist Attack on a School

Uganda: At Least 41 People Killed in a Jihadist Attack on a School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result