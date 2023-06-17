Government program | “This encourages the poverty of options” – A single mother from Helsinki who receives housing allowance talks about the price of surgeries

The incoming government plans to cut the housing allowance. A woman from Helsinki who receives housing allowance tells what it means for her in practice.

To come the housing subsidy cuts planned by the government are causing concern in Helsinki, which is known for its high housing costs.

The new government program envisages a cut of around 350 million euros in housing allowances. For example, the basic deductible for general housing allowance will be increased from 42% to 50%, meaning that half of the housing costs must be paid for yourself.

People living in the capital region responded to HS’s survey about cutting support and its effects on their lives. Among the respondents living in Helsinki, the plight of families with children, single parents and students came to the fore.

Pensioners were also scared of the cuts, but the chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah said on Thursday that there are no changes to the housing allowance for senior citizens.

Family mother Anna-Elina Väre, 45, lives on rent in Helsinki with her four children. The three youngest children live alternate weeks with their father. Housing benefit covers most of his rent.

“Because our living has been successful,” says Väre.

She works part-time as a home nurse and studies to increase her income in the future. Väre also receives a study grant, but there is nothing left in the savings.

Even now, children’s hobbies can only be afforded one at a time. Väre estimates that even if he were to work full-time, with the nurse’s salary, his income would only increase slightly from the current level.

However, Väre is aware that he is in a special position.

“I don’t have the most difficult situation in the world. I have made my choice myself. After all, it’s a luxury that the mother of a large family can still study in her forties.”

He would move away from expensive Helsinki, even abroad, if the situation allowed. However, for reasons related to children, among other things, it is not possible.

The children’s father also lives in Helsinki, which makes it easier to take care of the younger children.

“It’s just better to persevere here, but everyday life is a bit dull. I don’t know if it’s good for the children’s development, that they can’t afford to do anything,” Väre reflects.

Ripple fears that cutting housing benefits will push low-income people into even tighter conditions. The predicament caused by housing costs can reduce people’s opportunities to change their situation and increase their income, for example by changing fields.

“This pushes people into a poverty of alternatives, which is the deepest poverty.”