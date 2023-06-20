Government program | “There must be special treatment in the nursing sector” – The Minister of Fundamental Finns criticizes the registration of unpaid sick leave

The new government has planned to make the first day of sick leave unpaid. The collective agreement could still agree differently on the matter.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health appointed on Tuesday Kaisa Juuso (ps) criticizes the registration of the government program to change the first day of sick leave to unpaid. In his opinion, it is difficult, especially from the point of view of the nursing sector.

“My position is that there must be special treatment in the care sector. In the healthcare industry, you can’t go to work with even the slightest flu, the risk of infection is too great,” Juuso tells HS.

Juuso can’t say whether something about the care sector should have been recorded separately in the relevant government program recording.

“I don’t know anything other than what is written in the government program. I can’t say why it wasn’t made a special entry for the nursing sector.”

In its program announced on Friday, the new government has agreed to change the law so that “the first day of sick leave is a self-responsibility day, for which the employer is not obliged to pay wages unless otherwise agreed in the terms of employment or employment contract”.

Juice commented on unpaid sick leave on Tuesday morning In an interview with MTV. Juuso estimates that the solution will have a “significant effect on the attractiveness of the care sector”.

Juuso told MTV that he is not “in the big picture” against the recording, but considers it problematic especially for nurses.

“This first day of unpaid sick leave is bad for the care industry. I really hope that Super and Tehy will succeed in negotiating it out of the care sector,” he said, referring to the industry’s trade unions.

Bridge Currently, the Employment Contracts Act guarantees the employee a full salary for nine days of sick leave, if the employment relationship has continued for more than a month.

Several collective agreements have even currently agreed on terms that are better than the law. For example, in the social security agreement followed by the welfare regions, the right to full salary is a maximum of 60 days per year. Even after this, two-thirds of the salary is still paid for 120 days of sick leave.

There are 181,000 wage earners covered by the agreement, a large part of which are, for example, nurses and personal care workers.

Juice guided HS’s more detailed questions on the subject of the constitution To Arto Satosewho was appointed Minister of Labor on Tuesday.

“Each industry decides for itself whether they will implement this. In the collective agreement of the healthcare industry, apparently even at the moment, the first day of sick leave is paid,” commented Satonen.

Satonen did not comment on the details of the government negotiations or the need for possible special entries.

About registration the new government was also asked at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In Sweden, a reform like this has been carried out,” said the prime minister-designate Petteri Orpo.

“However, I will say that this matter can be agreed differently in the collective agreement. I personally consider the reform quite reasonable with this information. This does not apply to situations where the child gets sick or the illness is longer-lasting.”

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said that it is “one example” of the government’s reforms.

“About 90 percent of collective agreements or people working under them are outside of this, and this entry makes it possible for the rest of them. It has been found that it has reduced unnecessary absences. We don’t aim for anyone to go to work sick,” Purra said.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayahia (kd) regretted that there has been ambiguity in the discussion specifically about the care of a sick child.

“We have separate temporary childcare leave if the child gets sick.”