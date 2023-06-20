Government program | The money for nature conservation will decrease significantly

The new government is spending millions for the benefit of water bodies, but overall funding for nature conservation is shrinking.

New government plans to spend about a third less money on nature conservation than its predecessor.

The change is due to the fact that Petteri Orpon The (kok) government largely relies on the Ministry of Finance in nature conservation to provide the base. Additional money outside of it is used less than during the outgoing government.

The reduction of money may make it difficult, for example, to restore bogs and further protect private forests. Instead, investments are planned for water protection.

Sanna Marini (sd) the government increased the money for nature conservation by around 100 million euros per year. A large part of the funds were temporary.

During Orpo’s reign, these temporary investments are expected to be less. The amounts of money can of course change as the term of government progresses.

Nature conservation funding has fluctuated a lot. Juha Sipilä The (central) government cut protection spending.

Environmental spending makes up only a small part of public spending. The administrative branch of the Ministry of the Environment is by far the smallest of the budget’s main categories. This year, 384 million euros have been allocated to it. It corresponds to less than half a percent of the state’s 83.5 billion euro budget, and not all of it goes to conservation.

Antti Rinne (sd) and Sanna Marini (sd) the governments’ goal was to double the funding of nature conservation. Nature conservation expenditures under the Ministry of the Environment were particularly large in the government’s early years, when the Pearl program for habitat restoration was launched.

In addition, the protection of private forests was accelerated in the Metso program of voluntary protection. At the end of Marin’s term, nature conservation spending decreased when the periodic funding ended.

In its framework, the Ministry of Finance now offered the Ministry of the Environment EUR 91 million per year as nature conservation money. This is what Orpo’s government also decided in its program.

River pearl mussels, or clams, could be seen at the bottom of a clear stream in the Kaldoaiv wilderness in June in northern Finland. Raakku is one of those endangered animals in Finland that benefits from almost all water conservation measures.

Ministry of the Environment sent to the government negotiators at Säätytalo background paperwhich justified the need for additional money compared to the framework.

Especially for the Helmi program, additional money was needed. According to the ministry, without it, the restoration of the marshes will almost completely stop.

The ministry also needed confirmation for the Metso program so that Finland could increase payments for private conservation forests. It would have helped to achieve the 30% protection sub-target of the UN Montreal Convention.

More forest is offered for Metso protection, especially in northern and eastern Finland, than the program’s money is sufficient for.

No additional money came. It was written into the government program that focusing on surface areas in protection is not “appropriate”.

However, the government promises to continue and develop the Metso program, the Helmi program for restoration, and the Nousu program that releases stream waters. The government allocates additional money of six million euros to the continuation of the Archipelago Sea protection program and the water protection enhancement program.

The coalition Member of Parliament, who led the environmental group of government negotiations Saara-Sofia Sirén does not see the reduction of money as an actual cut.

“The question was temporary funding, which the previous government decided to end and now it ended,” he says.

“The government’s goal is to make a balanced economic policy, where the technical framework of the Ministry of Finance is the starting point. Compared to that, no cuts are made.”

Sirén points out that this government is also making additional investments. One of them is 20 million euros for the “Tourism and nature project Demolition of dams in Paloki”.

Releasing the rapids area in Heinävedi would provide a natural breeding area for Saimaa salmon and Saimaa trout, which are on the verge of extinction.

“The decisive factor is not only the amount of money, but what can be achieved with it,” says Sirén.

“Now the program has clear emphasis, such as the Archipelago Sea and Palokki.”