Government program | The idea of ​​raising the residence permit income limit even gets praise from the sports community – the pain limit is still close

In the government program, the income limit is planned to be raised to 1,600 euros. Panu Autio, executive director of the football players’ association, says that the stricter level of requirements can be a good thing.

20.6. 21:09

In the government program the proposed plan to increase the amount of income required for a residence permit is not rejected in sports circles. The pain point is still said to be close after the new limit comes into effect.

If the plan presented in the government program is implemented, obtaining a residence permit will require a monthly income of 1,600 euros in the future. The matter concerns employees from outside the EU. A citizen of an EU country, the Nordic countries, Liechtenstein or Switzerland does not need a residence permit for Finland.

The amount will be increased by 269 euros, because this year 1,331 euros per month is enough for income. The amount is the minimum income defined by Kela. The entire amount does not have to be paid in cash, but food and housing benefit, for example, reduce the amount to be paid in cash.

Football in the general conditions of the player contract it is defined that a non-EU player must be paid a salary that meets Kela’s minimum subsistence requirements. The contract base is used in the top three tiers for men and the top two tiers for women.

Executive director of the football players’ association Panu Autio says that 241 foreign players played in the men’s Veikkausliiga, Ykköse and Kakkose last year, of which about half were from outside the EU. In total, there were 66 players from different countries.

The most strongly represented countries are from outside the EU: Brazil, Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

Panu Autio, chairman of the players’ association, played in the national futsal team in 2021.

In the lower ones in the series, wages start to get closer to the minimum wage, part of which typically comes through housing and food benefits. Wages close to the current minimum face an increase in the compensation level, if the reform comes into effect.

“The challenge is that a player can come from another continent, where the average standard of living is lower. The understanding is not necessarily enough for what 400 euros a month is enough for,” says Autio.

Autio says that the stricter level of requirements can be a good thing. According to him, the nature benefits system is not always clear in its principles from the point of view of a foreign player.

“The value of the same apartment may have changed and even doubled the following year,” says Autio.

At the same time, he would hope that the minimum wage would also be discussed for Finnish and EU players.

“I don’t know if there is a similar situation anywhere else on the labor market,” says Autio.

Basketball on the side, US reinforcements are a familiar phenomenon. Many clubs build their structure based on reinforcements in both men’s and women’s Korisliiga.

The women of Tapiola Honga play in the Korisliiga, the men were relegated back to the 1st division at the end of last season. Executive director of the team responsible for contracts Anne Eklund says that the raising of the income limit is irrelevant to the activities of their clubs. Foreigners have already received a higher remuneration so far, when fringe benefits are taken into account.

According to Eklund, the monthly salaries of foreigner confirmations in Honga have been between 1,000 and 2,000 euros. When you add food and housing to the figure, even the lowest salaries are over 1,600 euros.

“There are certainly no players in the Men’s Basketball League who have been paid less than the new limit. We probably had the cheapest foreigners in the series. They received 1,200–1,300 euros plus fringe benefits,” says Eklund.

According to him, the salaries in the Women’s Basketball League may be a little lower, but at least in Honga they are big enough for the new income limit.

Eklund says that he considers the income limit to be a good practice, but still hopes that there will be no increase after this.

“It could be a pretty wild mood if you were on a salary that you couldn’t live with in our area. There are no terrible costs for the players when flights, food and accommodation are paid for. Still, I think it’s humane not to bring in exploitative labor,” says Eklund.

Also executive director of the Raiders from Järvenpää, who play in the 1st division of men’s basketball Jarkko Lanu says that after the upcoming withdrawal there will be no money left for withdrawals or it will be difficult to acquire players. According to Lanu, the fringe benefits have covered about half of the players’ salary.

There are far fewer foreigners playing at the second league level than at the league level. For example, the Raiders used two foreigners last season, one of which did not arrive until January. Contracts are made for a game season and they end when the last game has been played. According to Lanu, the amount spent on foreign players varies between seasons.

Considering the amount of supply, getting US players to Finland does not even catch up to the second level. There is no rush to make contracts for next season, for example, according to Lanu, there is no summer at this stage.

“There is just too much to offer. More agents are bombarded with emails every day. It’s not worth rushing at this point,” says Lanu.

Volleyball Champions League leader Riia Martinoja says that the change in income limits is not believed to make much of a difference in their sport.

“At this level, the change does not cause any big problems,” says Martinoja.