Government program | The government’s program is contradictory when it comes to the art and culture sector, say representatives of the sector

The soon-to-be-appointed government promises the new model of combined insurance that the art and culture industry has been waiting for. Representatives of industry organizations still consider the government’s program contradictory.

Culture is included in the program of the soon-to-be-appointed government here and there across the board. Still, representatives of art and culture organizations consider the program to be contradictory in terms of cultural policy orientations.

On the one hand, the promotion of culture and the strengthening of cultural heritage are strongly considered in the program, on the other hand, the art and culture sector is also affected by increases in value added tax and weakening of employee rights.

Culture– and the general secretary of the art association Kulta ry Rosa Meriläinen with regard to the promotion and growth of creative industries, what is included in the program are the goals, but not the means.

Despite that, Meriläinen considers the program to be culturally positive.

“The important thing is that in the midst of huge cuts, no cuts have been agreed on the culture budget. It’s an extremely great thing,” says Meriläinen.

“If you look at the records of the cultural policy section, there is an ambitious emphasis on increasing accessibility both in terms of basic art education and children’s culture and hobbies in the youth section.”

The emphasis is on promoting literacy. According to the program, the government takes care of the accessibility of library services by utilizing self-lending and library cars, as well as by promoting e-book loan reimbursements and the establishment of an e-Library.

“ “In the midst of huge cuts, no cuts have been agreed on the culture budget. It is an extremely wonderful thing.”

According to the government program, the literacy of children and young people is strengthened by continuing the implementation of the literacy strategy and by expanding the Lukuliike, which aims to promote literacy of all ages. In addition, the government will establish the Book gift for a child model, in which a book bag is distributed to every child born through the counseling center.

Meriläinen considers the emphasis on children’s and youth culture and accessibility to be significant, especially after the corona virus. Many hobby activities were interrupted or could not start at all due to restrictions due to the pandemic.

“It is essential that the emphasis is now placed on children and young people, so that we do not lose one age group. In general, cultural participation could not be born when there was a time when everything was forbidden,” says Meriläinen.

Art- and the executive director of the cultural trade association Taku ry Nea Leo considers the new government’s program contradictory.

Among other things, the future government intends to change the pay for sick leave so that the first day of sick leave would be unpaid, unless otherwise agreed in the terms of employment or employment contract.

In addition, according to Leo, the planned tax increase of four percentage points for almost all products and services with a value added rate of ten percent would hit the cultural and event industry, which just got back on its feet after the corona, very hard.

According to Leo, the hoped-for news is the preparation of a combined insurance policy. According to the program, the government will prepare a model of the combined insurance by the mid-term meeting of the government. According to the program, special attention is paid to the status of freelancers.

According to Leo, the new model, when implemented, would bring the social and unemployment security system closer to today.

“There are many multi-taskers in the art and culture sector who combine paid work and entrepreneurial work. The introduction of combined insurance has been one of the government program goals of our organization. Of course, it’s great that it’s progressing.”

Cultural policy executive director of research center Cupore Marjo Mäenpää considers the government’s program to be poor in terms of culture.

For example, increasing the tax rate on literature affects the livelihood of writers and, according to Mäenpää, is somewhat at odds with the development of the literary industry.

“The lowering of the level of state subsidies seems worrying and will probably irritate a large number of scientists, for example.”

In the affirmative Mäenpää gives the cultural political report included in the program.

According to the program, the government implements a cross-administrative creative industries growth strategy in connection with the report.

According to Kulta ry’s Rosa Meriläinen, the cultural policy report increases the importance of cultural policy.

“In that context, hopefully we will be able to look at the whole together with the different ministries, so that growth can truly be achieved in the creative sectors,” says Meriläinen.

According to Meriläinen, the report promises an even more binding direction for what kind of cultural and art policy is made in Finland and why. With the reporting procedure, it is possible to agree on and allocate additional funding to the culture and art sector, says Meriläinen.

“Cultural policy has been left at the feet of crises and has been about managing things that fall on top of each other. Now is the kind of moment where we can start thinking about how to get growth for the Finnish creative industry that we can commit to.”

Correction June 18, 2023 at 12:12 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that the government was preparing a joint insurance model. It is a model of combined insurance.