Government program | The government’s digital mail policy may speed up layoffs at Posti, the Swedish competitor says it was already waiting for the registration

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) of the government government program according to “Finland is gradually moving to the primacy of digital services as an official channel”.

In other words, the various letters that have been sent by letter until now are being gradually replaced by e-mail messages.

According to the entry, the legislation will be changed so that digital official communication is made the primary channel of official communication.

In the process we want to improve the competitive situation of private digital mail companies.

“The government is investigating a cost-effective way to enable official mail to be sent to private digital mail services,” the government program reads.

The alignment could mean a big blow to Posti.

Postal About 8,000 people still work in postal services, i.e. traditional mail sorting and distribution.

In Finland, official mail comes mainly to the Suomi.fi mailbox developed by the authorities and Posti’s Omaposti.fi service.

Swedish Kivra competes with them for the commercial market.

Kivra CEO of Suomi oy Ilari Abdeen says that the registration of the board program was expected in the company.

“It was at the last moment that the registration came. The market is already going in this direction.”

In Sweden and Denmark, the state has already created structures where customers can choose which service they use if they want to receive all messages in one digital mail service, Abdeen compares.

“In Finland, the consumer’s everyday life is fragmented. There will be letters, e-mails and text messages.”

Kivra Finland manager Ilari Abdeen

Kivra’s goal is to collect all messages from private companies and authorities in one mailbox, where the documents will be preserved for life.

Various ancillary services are also available, from paying bills to viewing flight and concert tickets even when the internet connection is not working.

Abdeen’s according to the government program registration clearly means that you will receive messages from the authorities and other parties in one e-mail box in the future.

“This is a significant breakthrough. Three million [aikuista] Finns can choose which service they want to use.”

Abdeen thinks that the development in Finland is going towards the fact that the choice of e-mail box will eventually become mandatory in Finland.

In Denmark, the law already requires everyone over the age of 15 to have a digital mailbox.

“In Denmark, digipost coverage is 96 percent of citizens over 15 years old. In the authorities’ Suomi.fi, coverage is about 20 percent of adult citizens,” Abdeen compares.

In February According to Abdeen, Kivra, which started commercial operations in Finland in 2020, will serve an estimated more than one hundred thousand sender customers in 2023, if companies, municipalities and welfare areas are included.

“There are 10,000-20,000 new consumer users to receive mail per month. The pace is accelerating.”

70 percent of municipalities already send documents to Kivra, says Abdeen.

According to Abdeen, Omapost and Suomi.fi have no other commercial competitors in Finland other than Kivra.

Postal managing director Fur Kuusisto does not consider the recording of the government program to be very radical.

He emphasizes that the entry in the government program “Finland will gradually shift to the primacy of digital services as a channel for dealing with authorities” is largely a statement of the ongoing transition.

A large part of the messages from banks and insurance companies are also already in digital format, he says.

“The change is precisely due to the change in consumer behavior. People are gradually moving to digital communication. It’s a very natural transition that we can expect.”

Kuusisto reminds that the number of traditional letters has steadily decreased from the peak readings of 2008-2009 during the financial crisis, already by around 60-70 percent.

Hex tree says that Posti is releasing a new version of the Omaposti application in the second half of this year.

The Omaposti application has been downloaded by 2.3 million Finns, and it has more than a million active users, Kuusisto says.

When there are more than three million adults in Finland, about 80 percent of them have the app, Kuusisto calculates.

“With the new version, we speed up development.”

Competition Kuusisto welcomes digital mailboxes.

“97 percent of our business is commercially competitive. Only a service covered by the universal service obligation paid with stamps is not. Open competition keeps innovation. You have to be humble about it. “

According to Kuusisto, cooperation negotiations with Kivra on joining forces are not underway.

“We rely on our own strategy.”

Hex tree says that this year too, the number of letters is expected to decrease by about ten percent compared to the previous year.

“It means [postin lajittelussa ja jakelussa] about 500–1,000 man-years.”

Converted to person-years, the number of postal services’ eight thousand employees is 6,000 person-years, because some of the employees are part-time.

The need for people therefore decreases quickly.

Does that mean layoffs?

“The change will take several years,” Kuusisto replies.

Last In 2016, Posti received approximately 63 percent of its turnover of 1.65 billion euros from e-commerce package transportation and storage and logistics services, and 37 percent from postal traffic.

Kuusisto predicts that in five years, the parcel business with storage and logistics services will already bring in about 70 percent of the turnover. Then the share of traditional postal services will remain at 30 percent.

At the same time, Posti’s investments in the development of parcel and e-commerce continue as it competes for the parcel market with international transport giants and local operators.

The government program outlines that in connection with the reforms, care must be taken to ensure that alternative transaction and communication channels are available for those who are unable to use digital services.

“Of course Toki Posti will carry the last letter as long as there is a customer need”, Kuusisto promises.

Digital authority services must also operate in both national languages ​​already in the planning and implementation phase, the government program outlines.

Kivra is a Swedish industrial family Wallenberg’s CEO of the Fam Foundation, H&M Group by Karl-Johan Persson and company founder Stefan Krook’s majority owned company.

In Sweden, messages from the Swedish Tax Agency, the Trade Register and the Pension Authority have been sent to its mailboxes since 2015.

According to Kivra, more than a hundred thousand companies operating in Sweden send digital mail to their customers through Kivra.

According to Kivra, the service is used by almost six million people, or about 70 percent of Sweden’s adult population.