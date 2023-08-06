Government program | The government wants to clarify the unclear interpretation regarding the remote sale of alcohol

At the moment, it is unclear what is permitted or prohibited by law in the distance sale of alcohol.

In the government program states that Finns must have the right to buy alcohol from companies operating in other EU countries through the distance sales procedure. The government wants to clarify the prevailing unclear interpretation of the remote sale of alcohol into an unambiguous one. Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) thinks that the goal has the conditions to progress quite quickly.

“I would see that it is that unambiguous and clear,” Rydman tells STT.

In 2021, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) considered that the change in the law is a major process and before embarking on it, one should be careful that there is a real need for the changes.

“I don’t think it’s an impossibly big tick. Of course, it must be carefully prepared when the regulation is perhaps reformed to some extent, so that it no longer gives rise to the same kind of open-ended situation as the current regulation has created,” says Rydman.

At the moment, it is unclear to Finns what is allowed or prohibited by law, because the Finnish Alcohol Act does not, for example, mention the terms online shopping or remote sales.

Rydman himself says that he is of the opinion that even the current regulations could well be interpreted in a way that allows the distance selling procedure.

“But when such an unclear situation has arisen and there have been many different positions even in the civil service, it is necessary to clarify the situation.”

Alcohol The unclear situation of distance selling has been discussed in Finland for years. The EU Commission has also taken a stand on the ambiguities of the current legislation on distance sales. According to it, Finland’s current alcohol law and its application may be problematic in terms of EU legislation. Several complaints have been made against Finland.

The problems are related to the principles of the free movement of goods and the directive on electronic commerce.

Valvira also thinks that alcohol legislation should be clarified. However, in the opinion of STM, there was no need for changes in Finnish alcohol legislation in 2021, when it had to respond to the Commission.

So, in practice, the question is how, for example, an online alcoholic beverage store operating in another EU country could sell its products to Finnish consumers.

“In my opinion, this is a matter related to the EU’s internal market as well, and the interpretation that prevailed in STM is quite strange,” says Rydman.

Bridge currently, the regulation of alcohol policy is a matter for STM, but according to the government program, the government will commission an independent report on transferring the regulation of alcohol policy to the Ministry of Labor and Economy (TEM).

“Personally, I think that in terms of regulating alcohol policy, the Ministry of Education would be a more natural place than the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Of course, alcohol policy also involves public health factors, but on the other hand, it’s also business policy.”

Rydman says he hopes that Finland will gradually move to a more central European approach to alcohol policy.

“So that alcohol is not only seen as the source of vices and evil, but also as a completely healthy part of a good, smart and responsible food and culinary culture.”