Government program | The government is raising taxes on event tickets and books, on the other hand they want to strengthen reading skills

The value added tax on cultural events is rising from ten percent to 14 percent.

of HS of information by the new government is raising the taxation of almost all products and services with a value added rate of ten percent to 14 percent. The tax increase of four percentage points affects the cultural sector, including film screenings and other cultural and entertainment events as well as books.

Compensations received from television and broadcasting activities, as well as newspapers and magazines, remain in the ten percent range.

“Yes this sounds pretty boring from the point of view of the industry,” commented the CEO of the Event Industry Association Sami Kerman.

“The event industry has recently had to experience the geopolitical turmoil caused by the corona virus, the war in Ukraine, and the rise in energy costs. That’s why this causes bitterness.”

The upcoming tax increase of four percentage points will affect, among other things, the price of festival tickets.

According to Kerman, the costs of festivals have already risen by up to 30 percent, which in turn has led to pressure to raise ticket prices. At the same time, however, consumers’ purchasing power has weakened.

“Although this summer looks quite good based on event ticket sales, the increase in prices may affect the regularity of going to events. People may think that once we managed without incidents even during the corona restrictions, it won’t happen now either, if it once costs so much,” says Kerman.

Kerman estimates that the future tax increase will not make organizing events more profitable at least.

“We eat the snacks for growth here.”

However, he says that there are ways to ease the situation in the events industry. These would include, for example, increasing cultural and recreational benefits and lowering the electricity tax category for event services.

The tax increase of four percentage points also affects the books. In the Suomi lukee survey published in April, it emerged that the importance of the price of a book in the purchase decision has increased.

In the government program according to HS’s information, other issues related to culture are also being addressed.

The government says in the program that it intends to solve the problems related to social security and unemployment in the cultural and creative sectors as part of the social security reform. Special attention is going to be paid to the position of freelancers.

According to the government program, the internationalization of Finnish art and companies in the creative fields is to be strengthened by promoting the cooperation between Creative Finland and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government says in the program that it wants to strengthen children’s and young people’s reading skills and that it will establish the “Lukulahja sikkellelle” model, in which a book bag is distributed to every child born through the counseling center. The government also plans to reform the legislation on basic art education.

In addition, for example, the accessibility of library services is planned to be taken care of, and the purpose is also to assess the need for a comprehensive reform of copyright legislation.

Yleisradio financing and the use of funds are going to be opened to the public within the scope of the Limited Liability Companies Act. The government is establishing a parliamentary working group to investigate Yleisradio’s funding and operations, which is scheduled to issue its report by the end of the spring session in 2024.

CEO of Yleisradio Merja Ylä-Anttila did not want to comment on the contents of the government program to HS before the official announcement.

