Government program | The government ends the government’s investigation and research activities – “It came as a complete surprise”

Survey and research activities have funded research that provides information to support decision-making.

Government has decided to terminate the investigation and research activities of the Government. The abolition is part of the government’s program and cut package, which also includes cuts from the administration. 9 million euros have been spent annually on survey and research activities.

Survey and research activities have produced information to support decision-making. The different ministries have jointly thought about the needs that they want to get information about. Investigations and investigations have been done by different parties, such as universities or consultants.

Science expert at the Government Office Antti Pelkonen says that the value of the activity has been precisely in cross-administration.

“It has been sought that the information needs should be phenomenon-oriented and involve several ministries, slightly bigger challenges.”

Investigations and investigations are carried out on all kinds of topics. The latest published report deals with how the load on coastal waters could be reduced.

Already According to Pelkonen, the fact that the ministries have been forced to sit down together and discuss their information needs has been clearly beneficial. This kind of cooperation will inevitably decrease due to the cessation of operations, says Pelkonen.

“The ministries will probably focus on their own individual needs in the future.”

The government’s program, however, states exactly the opposite goal.

“The preparation of policy measures is based on a cross-administrative work sample. This ensures efficient utilization of resources and flexible use of expertise. The expertise of the scientific community is widely utilized,” the text part of the program says.

“ “Ahead is a return to a more siled discussion.”

In the new there are also numerous entries in the government program that various issues are investigated and investigated. Nevertheless, the financial instrument for investigation and investigation will be abolished.

“It has been a very important way to handle the clarification needs regarding concrete decision-making. The big question is how they will be financed in the future,” says Pelkonen.

The Prime Minister’s Office had no prior information that the operation was going to be discontinued.

“It came as a complete surprise. We have actively monitored and evaluated this activity, and the feedback has been good. In that sense too, this came as a surprise.”

Also academy secretary Jaakko Kuosmanen The Finnish Academy of Sciences says that the abolition of the government’s investigation and research activities will probably reduce the dialogue between administrative branches.

“The financial instrument has connected the ministries together from the point of view of information. It is also a cultural loss that there is a return to a more siled discussion. We are going in the wrong direction quite badly,” says Kuosmanen.

In his work at the Academy of Sciences, Kuosmanen develops the connection between science and decision-making.

Decision-making needs information to support it, and according to Kuosmanen, the State Council’s investigation and research activities have been a very welcome tool for that.

“Such instruments should not be run down too early, especially if there is no better alternative available.”