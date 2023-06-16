Government program | Over-the-counter medicines in stores and gambling open to competition – this is how pharmacies and Veikkaus are outlined in the government program

The government program outlines that some self-medication drugs would be released for sale outside of pharmacies.

Future the government partially waives the regulation of the quantity and location of pharmacies, aims to bring the most common over-the-counter medicines to markets, and partially opens gambling to competition, according to government program records seen by Helsingin Sanomat.

The Coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats said on Thursday that they had reached a negotiation result on the government program.

The program is scheduled to be published on Friday afternoon.

of HS according to the records we have seen, the government intends to pursue several reforms related to the operation of pharmacies.

It is planned to make it possible to operate a pharmacy, for example, also in the form of a limited company, which has not been possible so far.

“Only pharmacists licensed in Finland can act as shareholders in pharmacy companies. The change ensures the tax revenue generated by pharmacy operations. We will increase the transparency of pharmacies’ finances and clarify the status and taxation of separate joint stock companies operating in connection with pharmacies. Collaboration and chaining between pharmacies is enabled. It is also possible to establish online-only pharmacies. We will explore the possibilities of expanding the ownership base of pharmacies, for example by allowing pharmacists to act as partners”, the program outlines.

In addition the regulation of the quantity and location of pharmacies is planned to be liberalized in selected areas.

Currently, the locations and number of pharmacies are regulated by Fimea, which grants permits for the establishment of new pharmacies based on need.

The government also wants to find out if pharmacies could be used more than currently for vaccinations and other “low-threshold health services”.

In addition, the program outlines that some of the most commonly used over-the-counter medicines would also be released for sale in places other than pharmacies “on the basis of the report of the drug safety authority, in a deliberate manner, ensuring drug and medication safety”.

Future the government also intends to reform Finland’s gambling system so that it would partially open to competition by the beginning of 2026 at the latest.

Currently, state-owned Veikkaus Oy has exclusive rights to all gambling in Finland. The government aims to switch to a license system in online games.

“The licensing system would basically cover online casino games and online betting. Veikkaus’ exclusive operations and operations in competitive markets will be separated into different companies within the same group,” the program outlines.

“When switching to a license system, supervision of the gambling industry will be enhanced, sufficient resources for supervision will be secured and effective prevention [muun muassa] money laundering and profit manipulation. Let’s ensure sufficient resources for preventing gambling harm in the public sector and the organization sector.”

The government also intends to investigate the transfer of gaming machines to separate supervised facilities.