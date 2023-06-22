Government program | “Low-income people are guided with a stick, high-income people with carrots” – This is how the opposition reacted to the government’s tax policy

Several members of parliament from the opposition parties criticized the tax policy of Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government. The government is easing the taxation of high-income earners the most.

Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s tax policy has provoked critical statements from several opposition politicians.

The government is easing the taxation of high-income earners the most. The matter will be resolved by the Taxpayers’ Confederation’s action to HS from the calculation.

“Value Choices”, chairman of the Left Alliance and Member of Parliament Lee Andersson comment on the news in one word on the messaging service Twitter.

“We have to adjust the economy, but we don’t have to reduce taxes”, chairman of the center and member of parliament Annika Saarikko says on Twitter.

“A sense of justice. That’s what we need.”

Sdp’s chairman of the parliamentary group and Member of Parliament Antti Lindtman the Minister of Finance calls the government’s tax policy on Twitter Riikka Purran (ps) into alignments.

THE REASON to lighten the taxation of high income earners is the entry of the government program on the so-called solidarity tax.

The new government intends to continue the temporary tax increase that has been in effect for a long time, but more gently than before.

Based on a preliminary calculation, the wage taxation of high earners will be reduced the most compared to this year, both in terms of euros and in proportion to income.

Opposition MPs also comment on other tax decisions.

Chairman of the Green parliamentary group and member of parliament Atte Harjanne criticized, among other things, the planned easing of fuel taxation in his blog on Tuesday.

“The tax policy, combined with the targeting of planned cuts, appears to be unfair: low-income people are guided with a stick, high-income people with carrots,” writes Harjanne.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said on Twitter on Wednesday that only the governing parties do not want to tighten the taxation of working and doing business.

“Fake!”, vice-chairman of the center and member of parliament Petri Honkonen commented on Purra’s tweet strictly on Thursday.