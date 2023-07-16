Government program | Liberalizing the sale of wines would take away the public health basis of Alko’s monopoly, says the business manager

The planned changes to the Alcohol Act may undermine Alko’s mission in combating alcohol harm, but at the same time the changes could mean more options for consumers.

The government the planned changes to the alcohol law would affect approximately three percent of Alko’s liter sales and would bring significant changes to Alko’s operations.

The government’s plans are to allow the retail sale of alcoholic beverages made by fermentation with a maximum content of eight percent. By the time of the midterms, a report is planned to be made on the liberalization of the sale of 15 percent strength wines.

In the past, grocery stores could sell drinks with a maximum of 5.5 percent alcohol. The percentage limit for lemonades and other mixed drinks will remain at 5.5 percent in the future.

“If the sale of 15 percent strength wines were to be liberalized, it would have a significant impact on Alko’s operations. 75 percent of Alko’s sales are wines, so we’re talking about a really large share,” says Alko’s business director Kari Pennanen.

“Then, in our view, Alko’s monopoly would no longer have a public health basis,” he says.

Pennenen according to that, the increase in the percentage limit for alcoholic beverages produced by fermentation would, on the other hand, affect approximately three percent of Alko’s liter sales.

Alko’s selection currently includes 79 different wines, 424 beers and 28 ciders, which are between 5.6% and 8%. Raising the percentage limit would make it possible to bring these to store shelves.

However, Pennanen points out that the exact effects of the proposals will only be known when the more detailed contents of the law are ready. The government program also envisages changes to the alcohol tax, which partly affects sales.

However, some point of comparison can be sought from the amendment to the Alcohol Act that entered into force in 2018, which increased the maximum alcohol content of drinks sold in grocery stores from 4.7 percent to 5.5 percent. Even then, the change affected about three percent of Alko’s sales.

“After the 2018 law change, the sale of beer, beer and cider in Alko has decreased by about 70 percent, and in 2018 Alko’s customer number decreased by 2 million customer visits, by about 3.5 percent, compared to the previous year,” says Pennanen.

For the consumer, the government’s current plans could bring more choice. Pennanen estimates that if the law change is implemented, there will probably be new products in the category of 5.5–8 percent strength drinks, as this also happened the last time the percentage limit was changed.

A year The 2018 law change also had public health effects: Deaths and liver diseases caused by alcohol increased after the law reform, says the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) report from last year.

The report estimates that heavy drinkers increased their consumption more than others due to the alcohol law.

As a result of the reform, retail sales of 4.8–5.5% strong beers increased by more than 600 percent, and retail sales of mixed drinks with the same strength increased by more than 500 percent from 2017 to 2019.

Pennanen points out that the harm caused by alcohol in Finland costs society about two billion euros a year, and about 500 million euros in working life alone.

“One of Alko’s basic tasks is to be able to influence alcohol harm. Both entries in the recent government program are significant in their effects. When there are more outlets, it will have an impact on alcohol consumption and harm. The more the percentage limit is raised, the less chance Alko has to fulfill its public health tasks,” says Pennanen.

Also World Health Organization WHO points out that the Nordic countries are among the countries that consume the least amount of alcohol in the European Union. In addition to monopolies, taxation and pricing as well as alcohol marketing restrictions are listed as reasons.

The government there are also plans to enable home delivery of alcohol to Alko and domestic operators licensed for retail sales, taking into account the age limit.

According to Pennanen, there are positive experiences with home delivery of alcohol in Sweden and Norway.

Sweden’s Systembolaget has had the possibility of home delivery of alcoholic beverages since 2021, and Norway’s Vinmonopolet since 2001. Home delivery sales account for less than one percent of sales in both countries, it is reported On the pages of Alko.

“The legal plan enables Alko to develop the service to what customers want. I don’t think that home delivery would have an effect on the amount of sales, and that is not Alko’s goal either. People buy the same thing, then go to the store or order at home,” says Pennanen.