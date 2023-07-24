Government program | Labor law professor: The dismissal threshold can be lowered without violating international agreements

Emeritus professor of labor law Seppo Koskinen considers the SAK lawyer’s statement premature.

Termination threshold can lower without violating international agreements, says the professor emeritus of labor law Seppo Koskinen from the University of Turku.

Legal representative of SAK, the Central Association of Finnish Trade Unions Anu-Tuija Lehto called on Monday Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s proposal on weakening the employee’s protection against dismissal in violation of international agreements.

The professor considers Lehto’s statement premature.

Emeritus Professor of Labor Law Seppo Koskinen in 2019.

“In a central position [kirjauksen arvioinnissa] is a government proposal that reviews the relationship between the law and international agreements,” says Koskinen.

Government program According to Nowadays, a valid and compelling reason is required.

In many European countries, the condition for dismissal is recorded in one word, like the government’s plan, Koskinen says.

“Some kind of lowering of the dismissal threshold is being sought, but the extent is still difficult to estimate,” says Koskinen.

According to the professor, the wording change could turn some borderline cases in favor of the employer in the courts.

Termination threshold can be lowered as long as it does not fall below the internationally agreed level, says Koskinen.

The wording of the dismissal threshold in Sweden saklig Grund – factual basis, changed to form last year sakliga skæl – factual reasons.

With the change, in Sweden, for example, an employee’s inability to cooperate is sufficient as grounds for dismissal if it negatively affects the workplace atmosphere. Previously, the employer had to demonstrate the impact of non-cooperation on the quality of work.

According to Koskinen, lowering the dismissal threshold was not against international agreements at the time.

Mixed Finland and Sweden are committed to the International Labor Organization’s ILO Convention and the Council of Europe’s Social Charter.

The convention requires a valid reason for dismissal, and according to the social charter, the law must protect everyone from unjustified dismissal.