Government program | Information from HS: Taxation will be reduced by half a billion euros, for example the value added tax on medicines and cultural events will rise

Yle’s funding will not be cut, but the index increases will not be made.

Helsinki According to the information, earned income taxes will be reduced by about half a billion euros during the entire term of government.

It is implemented at least with a deduction from work income and a deduction for children. The discount is focused on low and medium incomes.

It is a significantly smaller amount than the one billion euro tax reduction demanded by the coalition.

It will be financed, among other things, by raising almost all products and services in the ten percent value added rate to 14 percent. The increase is done step by step.

This means that the taxation of medicines, sports services, film screenings, cultural and entertainment events and accommodation services will increase by four percentage points.

The ten percent category still includes compensation received from television and broadcasting activities, as well as newspapers and magazines.

It is known that steps are being taken to the deductible ceiling for medicines, so that the increase does not hit the poor who use a lot of medicines with full force.

The sale of electricity also belongs to the ten percent position, but there is no information about its fate.

of HS according to the information, Yleisradio’s funding will not be cut other than by freezing its index increases.

According to HS negotiation sources, education as a whole will not be cut.

Property taxation will roughly be changed so that taxation is carried out in accordance with current values ​​more than today. The matter has been prepared for a long time.

The alcohol tax will be increased for spirits, but it is known that the beer tax will decrease slightly.

According to HS information, the goal of the government negotiators is to implement measures that would bring 100,000 jobs as verified by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the data of HS, the employment measures are roughly 30,000 short. However, employment effects have also been achieved by changes other than the rules and subsidies of the working life itself.

Other The Ministry of Finance has calculated that, for example, reductions in income tax and fuel tax will bring about 8,000 additional jobs.

Achieving the six billion euro savings goal depends a lot on how much value is given to measures whose effect on improving the public finances the Ministry of Finance has not yet been able to give an estimate.

The upper limit of the share savings account will be raised to one hundred thousand euros. The inheritance tax payment period is extended.

On the other hand, the taxation of foundations and associations is not affected. The taxation of unlisted companies is also not being increased.