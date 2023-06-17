Government program | In the opinion of Andersson of the Left Alliance, the government program is like the coalition’s wet daydream, “The other parties either had no interest or expertise”

According to Li Andersson, chairman of the Left Alliance, the government program of the future government cuts from the poorest and leaves the wealthiest out of the cuts.

The coalition a wet dream, describes the chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson the board program of the future government published on Friday.

“It was already seen during the negotiations, who will lead there, and here is the final result.”

According to Andersson, this is especially visible in labor market orientations and social security cuts.

In labor market orientations according to Andersson, the program “goes very far in weakening Finnish working conditions”.

According to the government program, it would be done in the next election period changes to, among other things, the right to strike: the use of the political right to industrial action and support strikes are going to be limited. At the same time, dismissals and the signing of fixed-term contracts are going to be made easier.

In addition, the first sick day would be changed to unpaid for sick leave of less than five days.

“This especially affects low-wage workers who cannot afford to get sick with their own money and for whom it is not a right protected in the collective agreement. It’s hard to see whose benefit it is that we go to work when we’re sick. At least not the employer’s.”

“Parties other than the coalition have clearly not had either interest or expertise in labor market policy issues”, Andersson sums up and states that many of the planned ones are structural changes that are very difficult to undo afterwards.

Social security Andersson considers the program worse than what he could have expected.

“There were even direct cuts to income support, for what [Juha] Sipilan It was not touched during the (central) government’s tenure.”

In the future, there will be a five percent deductible for living expenses.

“Furthermore, removing the protective part directly weakens people’s ability to take up work during unemployment. It’s very difficult for me to understand why such a thing is being presented, unless the goal is just to make the position of the unemployed miserable,” Andersson wonders.

The protective part is the amount of money you can earn without it affecting the amount of the earnings allowance.

“It’s going to be historically wild when you look at the weakening that is done to those in the most vulnerable position.”

Good too According to Andersson, the program has

As the outgoing Minister of Education, he praises the plans for the comprehensive reform of learning support, for which 200 million euros have been allocated.

“At the same time, however, the government is cutting the municipalities’ state contributions. After the social security reform, it will mainly finance early childhood education and basic education, which means that we are going to cut with one hand and give with the other, which makes no sense”, however, he mentions his concerns about it.

Andersson states that there is no compulsion to balance the state economy in exactly this way.

“The surgeries are aimed at those in the most vulnerable position. At the same time, it has been decided not to touch on corporate taxation, dividend taxation or tax avoidance.”

“Therefore, Säätytalo has made a conscious choice to exclude the wealthiest of society from this balancing act.”

On Friday, Vasmistonuoret published a press release, according to which the government’s program was “unreadable bullshit”.

“Indeed, it was also read,” states the chairman of the parent party.

“It will be a busy season for the opposition party.”