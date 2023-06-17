Sunday, June 18, 2023
Government program | Here you can find HS's analyzes and summaries of the recent government program

June 17, 2023
Policy|Government program

At least these articles published by HS about the recent government program are worth reading.

Thursday night the coalition, fundamental Finns, Rkp and the Christian Democrats reached an agreement on the new government program, which was published on Friday afternoon. Among other things, the new government intends to cut subsidies, lighten income taxation and tighten immigration.

Below you will find the most important summaries and news analyzes published by HS on the government program.

Did you miss the news about the new government program? Here in the story we tell the main points of the program under 18 subheadings.

Read more: List of 18 items: HS reviews the most important issues of the government program

The government program outlines numerous changes that directly affect the lives of people living in Finland. From here in the article you will find HS’s search engine, which you can use to find out how the government’s policy concretely affects the lives of different groups of people.

Read more: Subsidies are getting tighter, cell phones are being taken away from schoolchildren and menstrual pads are getting cheaper – HS’s search engine tells you how the government’s policy affects your life

In addition to summaries, HS editors have covered the latest government program in their in-depth news analyses.

The recent government program could be described as the most right-wing in Finnish history. Finland’s blocking policy seems to have become a pendulum movement, where it goes from one side to the other every four years, writes HS’s political editor Marko Junkkari in his analysis. Read the analysis from here.

Read more: The most right-wing government program in Finnish history is a cocktail with a strong flavor of the coalition’s policies

Petteri Orpon (kok)’s election promise was to balance the public finances with six billion euros, and cuts of over four billion euros are listed in the government program. So Orpo’s election speech was not just a speech, but the economic policy of the government program is very much from the coalition law, HS’s political editor Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis. Read the analysis from here.

Read more: The orphan surgery program is even surprisingly robust

There are several working life reforms in the future government’s program. The changes in the law will significantly change the Finnish labor market system, estimates HS’s politics editor Robert Sundman in his analysis. Read the analysis from here.

Read more: Orpo’s board fulfills many of the long-term wishes of business life – A wild labor market autumn is in store

In the government program, the state tightens its grip on the welfare areas and fulfills the wishes of employers in the social sector regarding the rationing of nurses. Based on the program, it is very difficult to assess whether we will still be experiencing a social security crisis in 2027, writes HS’s political editor Veera Paananen in his analysis. Read the analysis from here.

Read more: The government’s program will make employers happy – otherwise the reform of social and health services will remain dull

Do you still need more to read?

In the second longest government negotiations in the history of Finland, the now published program was twisted for a whole 45 days. Here the story goes through the most important numbers of the negotiations, starting with the number of cups of coffee drunk.

Read more: 45,000 cups of coffee and 1,099 visits – this is how the Finnish government program was born

