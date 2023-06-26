Government program | Child allowances are increasing – HS’s calculator tells you the size of the increase

The government plans to increase child benefits next year. The increases are especially aimed at parents of young children and single parents.

New In its program, the government outlined an increase in child allowances by around 70 million euros starting in 2024.

The government program does not disclose the size of the increases.

Worked as secretary of the social security working group and negotiator for the Christian Democrats in government negotiations Asmo Maanselkä however, tells Helsingin Sanomat about the negotiation result.

Largest the increases are aimed at parents of children under 3 years old. The monthly child allowance is to be increased by approximately 26 euros for each child in the family under the age of 3.

Child benefits for single parents will be increased so that the single parent increase increases by approximately 10 euros for each child.

Subsidies for families with many children are also increasing. The amount of the child allowance is increased by around 10 euros starting with the fourth child.

In addition, there will be an improvement to the guardian’s increase for students.

Helsingin Sanomat the calculator tells how the planned increases would affect the child benefits of different families.

The counter is based on the preliminary negotiation result. The numbers will be more detailed in the fall as the preparations progress.

For example, the child allowance of a single parent with two children under 3 years of age increases by approximately 72 euros per month.

On the other hand, in a two-parent family where the children have already reached the age of three, the child benefit does not increase at all.

Child allowance is tax-free income.