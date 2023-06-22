Government program | An unpaid sick leave day would immediately affect less than a fifth of wage earners, the expert estimates

Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government plans to make the first day of sick leave unpaid. If the sick leave waiver were to enter into force now, it would immediately affect only about a fifth of Finns, SAK estimates.

If the sick leave allowance planned by the government would enter into force now, it would immediately affect only about one-fifth of wage earners, according to estimates from the central organization of Finnish trade unions, SAK.

Petteri Orpon (kok) according to the government’s recent program, the employee would not need to be paid a salary from the first day of sick leave in the future, unless the matter has been separately agreed in the terms of employment or the employment contract.

The so-called self-responsibility day would be applied if the sick leave lasts less than five days and is not caused by a work accident or occupational disease.

If the registration would now take effect, it would affect approximately 15-20 percent of Finnish wage earners, estimates the labor market manager Rami Lindström from SAK.

The number includes those whose collective agreement does not agree on sick leave pay and those who are completely outside collective agreements.

“In Finland, 11 percent of employees are outside collective agreements, and it directly affects these people,” says Lindström.

Outside of the contracts, there are, for example, senior officials in the forest industry and the food industry. However, it is possible that they have also agreed on the matter in their own employment contracts.

In some collective agreements, sick leave pay is not separately agreed upon, but sick time is paid directly in accordance with the law.

For example, in the latest collective agreement for personal assistants, there are no entries regarding pay for sick time.

Lindstrom believes that unpaid sick leave days will come up when collective agreements are next negotiated. Many valid collective agreements will expire in 2025.

“The more there is to negotiate, the more we have to buy away potential weaknesses,” says Lindström.

By purchasing, Lindström refers to the fact that the first sick day’s salary would be preserved by agreeing to smaller salary increases.

On the other hand, it may also be that the employer should “buy” off the registration by agreeing to larger salary increases.

Fresh Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (ps) criticize Tuesday is an unpaid sick leave day for the care sector.

Currently, the paid sick leave of nurses has been agreed in the collective agreement. In some cases, however, the registration of the government program could apply to nurses doing gig work. This is what the chairman of the nursing union Super says Silja Paavola.

“The collective agreement is always valid in a permanent employment relationship, but a loophole may arise in gig-type work,” says Paavola.

Paavola thinks it is strange that the Minister of Social Affairs and Health criticizes his own government program.

“It seems that the left hand does not know what the right hand has signed.”

The first one unpaid sick leave days were also planned Juha Sipilä (central) during the reign.

The change was part of the so-called “forced law package”, which Sipilä’s government threatened to push through if the labor market organizations had not agreed to conclude a competitiveness agreement in 2016.