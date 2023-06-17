Government program | A ball for the maternity package and a hobby voucher for schoolchildren – with these means the government wants to increase the exercise of young people

The government program introduces the Suomi liikkelle program, which aims to address insufficient physical activity. The future government will also have a new Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth.

Future the government wants to increase the amount of exercise practiced by Finns.

This is clear from the government program announced on Friday. The government is formed by the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats.

The government program introduces the Suomi liikkelle program, the goal of which is to respond to the problems caused by low physical activity and to increase the amount of physical activity in all age groups.

In the program, 20 million euros have been set aside for the duration of the government’s term to promote an active lifestyle.

In the future government, there will be a new minister of sports, sports and youth, which the Rkp and the Christian Democrats will both handle for half a term, i.e. two years. The government also plans to establish a ministerial working group that will handle the implementation and monitoring of the program.

Junior and the exercise of young people is supported, for example, by encouraging municipalities to build versatile local exercise places in the yards of kindergartens and schools. The promotion of a physical lifestyle is going to be recorded in the Basic Education Act.

In addition, various ways to increase exercise after the school day, for example hobby vouchers, are being tested. The government intends to investigate adding exercise as a weekly subject in high schools and vocational schools.

In turn, the aim is to promote family exercise by adding a ball to the maternity package and by offering family exercise advice in counseling rooms.

The promotion of physical activity is also included in the vocations.

Working people the government supports physical activity, among other things, by finding out together with the occupational health service which are the most effective ways for employers to promote employees’ physical activity.

The functional capacity of the elderly is supported by introducing the household deduction proposed by the Finnish Independence Celebration Fund Sitra.

The plan is to increase the right to tax deduction for household service work aimed at those over 75 years of age, which would make it easier to obtain exercise and rehabilitation services.

In addition, the future government intends to find out how sports could be supported through taxation. This means, for example, changing the VAT treatment of sports industry operators to encourage exercise.

It is also intended to strengthen physical education skills in different fields of education, for example in social and health care and education fields. In addition, the allocation of funding aimed at promoting well-being and health in municipalities and welfare areas is evaluated.