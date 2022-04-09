It will be a victory for Bolsonaro if the Executive prevents the creation of a CPI to investigate alleged irregularities in the portfolio

The request to create the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Ministry of Education in the Senate has been losing signatures. The government is pressing to drain support for the investigation.

Besides Guimarães Oriovist (We can-PR), the Power 360 found that the senator also withdrew from support Styvenson Valentine (We can-RN).

Every signature removed is a victory for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). A CPI in an election year could cause wear and tear and harm its performance in the race for reelection.

Styvenson’s publicist told the report that he supported the creation of the collegiate, but withdrew after the senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) to say that his name was improperly placed on the support list.

In addition to the 2 cases above, Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) would also have signaled to withdraw its name from the list of signatures. He did not respond to the report’s attempts to contact him.

If the 3 casualties are confirmed, the number of signatures released for the CPI request drops from 27 (the minimum for the investigation to be opened) to 24.

“If the effort that the government is making to prevent a corruption investigation had also had to fight the pandemic, to avoid unemployment and to face inflation, Brazil would be in a much better situation”he said Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net).

Randolfe is the main organizer of the CPI. “Despite the withdrawals of signatures we will insist on seeking others”declared.

“The government is playing hard. When the number of signatures was completed, 27, the government decided to go up”said the senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). He is not included in the CPI support list, but said he will sign the request.

“So far it seems to me that Randolfe just bluffed”said the leader of the PL, Carlos Portinho (RJ). “If I had the 27 signatures, I would have already filed it, I never had it”said the senator, one of those working against the installation of the collegiate.

“It’s a lot of political foam. Only platform. So far it hasn’t had the 27 signatures and never has. I don’t even know if it’s 24″declared Portinho.

Opponents of the government want to investigate alleged irregularities in the Ministry of Education. On Tuesday (5.Apr.2022), mayors stated in a Senate committee that 2 pastors asked for bribes to facilitate the release of resources from the portfolio.

Bench leaders heard privately by the Power 360 differ on the probability of the CPI getting off the ground. The commission’s organizers will likely find an empty Senate next week because of the Easter holiday, which makes it difficult to gather support.

With the likely withdrawals of signatures, the CPI support list should look like this (not counting Marcelo Castro, who has not yet signed):

In addition to pressuring senators to withdraw support for the investigation into the MEC, the Executive also has at least one more front of action in this case.

as showed the Power 360, government officials are asking for support for the creation of another CPI. This one, to investigate paralyzed works and alleged irregularities in Fies during PT governments. Bolsonaro’s main opponent in this year’s election is the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

The voting intention polls show Lula ahead in the dispute for the Planalto. Jair Bolsonaro, however, has been reducing the gap.