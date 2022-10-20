The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa

The consultations at the Quirinale for the formation of the new government are underway

They begin today at Quirinale consultations for the formation of government. Sergio Mattarella is planning talks with the president emeritus Giorgio Napolitanowhich will be heard by telephone, with the presidents of the chambers and with the oppositions. Tomorrow the consultations will end with the unitary delegation of the center right.

Consultations, Unterberger: “Towards no, we await ministers”

“It is clear that given the outcome of the elections it is right that Giorgia Meloni be appointed Prime Minister”, but, as far as trust is concerned, “our orientation is to vote against because they have to show us a change of attitude. but the last word has not yet been said and we will also decide on the basis of the ministers “. This was stated by Senator Julia Unterberger (SVP) of the Autronomie group of the Senate.

We also expressed our concerns – he added – we are autonomists but also pro-Europeans and we are concerned that the strongest party that will now make the government is a sovereign, nationalist party and in the past we had great problems with the Brothers of Italy party ” . Unterberger referred in particular to “utterances that are anything but acceptable, for example when they tell us ‘go to Austria if you have something to complain about’ or ‘you should be forced to put the Italian flag in every house'”.

“Therefore – concluded the parent company – I hope that in the future they will have a more constructive approach with us, that these tones belong to the past and that we can have a certain collaboration with the party that will have the majority”. So “our orientation is to vote against trust, because they must demonstrate that they have changed their attitude towards autonomies, linguistic minorities and Europe”. However, “the last word is not said”, even on the basis of the “list of ministers”.

Consultations, group of the Autonomies in the Senate at the Quirinale

The delegation of the Parliamentary Group “For autonomies (SVP-Patt, Campobase and Sud Chiama Nord)” of the Senate of the Republic came to the Quirinale for consultations. The delegation is led by Julia Unterberger and includes Luigi Spagnolli and Dafne Musolino.

Consultations, Fontana leaves without making any statements

The Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana concluded the conversation with the President of the Republic Sergio Matarella and then greeted the press without making any statements.

Consultations, La Russa: “A cordial conversation with Mattarella”

“The conversation was very cordial and it is always very exciting to meet the President. There is nothing more to add. Thank you.” This was stated by the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, at the Quirinale after having met the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, in the context of consultations for training

FOLLOW LIVE FROM QUIRINALE

Government, the calendar of consultations at the Quirinale

– 10:00 am President of the Senate of the Republic, Sen. Ignazio La Russa

– 11:00 am President of the Chamber of Deputies, the Hon. Lorenzo Fontana

– 12:00 Parliamentary Group “For autonomies (SVP-Patt, Campobase, South Chiama Nord)” of the Senate of the Republic.

– 12.30 pm Mixed Group of the Senate of the Republic.

– 4.00 pm Mixed Group of the Chamber of Deputies.

– 4.30 pm Representatives of the “Green and Left Alliance” component of the Mixed Group of the Chamber of Deputies.

– 17:00 “Action-Italia Viva-RE” Parliamentary Groups of the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies.

– 18:00 “5 Star Movement” Parliamentary Groups of the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies.

– 7.00 pm Parliamentary Groups “Democratic Party-Democratic and Progressive Italy” of the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies.

Government, the calendar of consultations at the Quirinale tomorrow Friday 21 October

– 10.30 am Parliamentary Groups “Brothers of Italy” of the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies. Parliamentary Group “Lega Salvini Premier-Sardinian Action Party” of the Senate of the Republic and “Lega-Salvini Premier” Parliamentary Group of the Chamber of Deputies. “Forza Italia Berlusconi President” Parliamentary Group of the Senate of the Republic and “Forza Italia Berlusconi President-PPE” Parliamentary Group of the Chamber of Deputies. Parliamentary Group “Civici d’Italia – Noi Moderati (UDC – Courage Italy – Us with Italy – Italy in the Center) – MAIE” of the Senate of the Republic. Component “We Moderates (We with Italy, Courage Italy, UDC, Italy in the Center) – MAIE” of the Mixed Group of the Chamber of Deputies.

Consultations, Letta: “No to ambiguities with Russia”

“We have expressed to the president Mattarella the great concern for the moment we are living in. And the will as an opposition, to push the government that will come if there were no decision at the European level, to take a national decision on the gas price ceiling and on the decoupling between gas and electricity “. The secretary of the Democratic Party says this. Enrico Letta, at the end of the consultations with the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella. “We will make a rigorous opposition – adds the Secretary Dem – and firm starting from the three issues that are main for us: work, rights and the environment. On these points we will be vigilant and we will not accept setbacks and ambiguities “.

“The government that will be born must be unambiguous in condemning Putin’s criminal behavior and in supporting the Ukrainian people”. Read he reiterated the “gravity” of the words spoken by Silvio Berlusconi on the Ukrainian question and reiterated that for the Democratic Party “Italy’s positioning can only be pro-European and Atlanticist and strong support for European choices for a peace that takes place in justice” .

Subscribe to the newsletter

