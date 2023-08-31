Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2023 – 23:00

The federal government wants to articulate a set of actions and programs with the aim of removing the country from the Hunger Map, reducing poverty rates and food and nutritional insecurity. The new policy was named Plan Brazil Without Hunger and was approved by the Interministerial Chamber of Food and Nutrition Security (Caisan), which brings together 24 ministries. In all, the plan integrates a set of 80 actions and public policies to achieve around 100 established goals. There are three central axes, according to Valéria Burity, Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Hunger, at the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger.

“The first axis brings together actions to guarantee access to income, and also to promote citizenship, access to public policy for social protection. The second axis brings together actions ranging from the production to the consumption of adequate and healthy food. And the third axis is the mobilization of other powers, other federal entities and civil society, so that we join forces to actually fight hunger in the country”, he said this Wednesday (30), during a press conference. press held in Teresina.

The capital of Piauí was chosen for the official launch of the program at an event attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, this Thursday (31st), when he will sign the creation decree. Among the novelties, according to the secretary, is the proposal to integrate food security, social assistance and health systems in the effort to reach the goal.

serious situation

Brazil had left the United Nations (UN) Hunger Map in 2014, through food and nutrition security strategies implemented over the previous decade, but returned to the scenario in the following years, especially during the pandemic period. of covid-19.

Data from the global report State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, released by five UN specialized agencies, indicate that one in ten Brazilians (9.9%) experienced severe food insecurity between 2020 and 2022. the same study, almost a third (32.8%) of the country’s population is included in the categories of insecurity severe or moderate diet, which is equivalent to 70.3 million Brazilians . The situation shows a worsening in access to food security in the country. Previous data, from 2014 to 2016, indicated a percentage of 18.3%.

Monitoring

Urban centers are the places with the most people, in absolute terms, going hungry in the country. In Brazil, 27 million of the 33 million citizens experiencing severe food insecurity live in cities, according to the II National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, carried out by the Brazilian Network for Research in Sovereignty and Food and Nutrition Security (Penssan Network), 2022 . The most vulnerable portion comprises households headed by black women, the homeless population, traditional groups and communities, informal workers, among others.

“In percentage terms, there is a high prevalence of hunger in rural areas, but in absolute numbers, we have more people going hungry in urban areas. It is a policy that also aims to ensure that food arrives at these centers, to assemble a set of equipment. A great novelty is the Food Acquisition Program delivering products to solidarity kitchens, which were civil society initiatives to face hunger during the pandemic”, explained Valéria Burity. The plan also provides for the resumption of public stocks to regulate food supply and prices.

Actions in progress

Among the actions already under way, Burity mentioned the readjustment per capita of the National School Feeding Program (Pnae)O new Bolsa Familiathe valuation of minimum wagethe resumption of Food Acquisition Program (PAA)the Crop Plan for Family Farming, among others.

The mobilization actions of the Brasil Sem Fome Plan began with the signing of Protocols of Intention with priority states, entities and municipalities, which make up the third axis, which are inter-federal actions. Program caravans are planned to be held in places with the largest number of people in a situation of severe food insecurity. This diagnosis will be made possible with the production of statistical information, which will be regularly included in the National Household Sample Survey of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).