Resources will come from the Union's coffers, the government of São Paulo and partnerships with the private sector

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhodetailed this Monday (11.mar.2024) the investments of R$12.6 billion that will be made in the Port of Santos until 2028. These resources will come from the coffers of the Union, the government of São Paulo and private companies that sign PPP agreements (Public-Private Partnerships) with public authorities.

Investments in Brazil's largest port for the next five years will also be increased by approximately R$8.7 billion in private resources. As a result, the government estimates that the amount that can be invested in the port complex over the next 5 years could reach R$21.3 billion. Read the complete investment presentation (PDF – 7 MB).

See the provision of public investments and PPPs until 2028:

2024 – R$568 million ;

; 2025 – R$2.1 billion ;

; 2026 – R$3.3 billion ;

; 2027 – R$3.4 billion ;

; 2028 – R$3.3 billion.

Around half of the government resources and partnerships with the private sector will be allocated to the Santos-Guarujá tunnel. The work is estimated at R$6 billion and will be divided equally between the federal and state governments. The project is the biggest project of the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

In addition to the Santos-Guarujá tunnel work, 2 other projects reach the billion figure. The 1st is the transfer of Concais (Giusfredo Santini Maritime Passenger Terminal) to the Valongo area, which is in the process of being revitalized and could benefit economically from a greater flow of people in the region. The investment of R$1.4 billion for the work will be divided between public and private resources.

The 2nd project is Fips (Internal Railway of the Port of Santos). Budgeted at R$1 billion, the project began work in October 2023 and will allow for the growth of cargo movement within the port. According to APS (Santos Port Authority), cargo movement in the port complex is expected to double in the next decade.