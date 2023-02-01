By Anthony Boadle

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The federal government is preparing a task force with the Federal Police, Armed Forces, Ibama, Funai and several ministries that will soon launch an operation to remove illegal miners from the Yanomami reserve, indigenous leader Joenia Wapichana said on Tuesday. fair.

In a few days, Wapichana will become the first indigenous person to head the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) after being nominated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who pledged to expel miners from protected lands.

Speaking to journalists on the Amazonian journalism platform Sumaúma, Wapichana said he could not give details about the impending operation so as not to alert gold miners who had invaded Yanomami territory.

“They are already preparing to act. We have to let the police forces organize themselves. But President Lula’s message is that it will happen soon and that it can’t take too long,” he said.

Wapichana said that the task force, as in previous offensives against illegal miners, will involve the Federal Police, the Armed Forces, Ibama, various ministries and Funai itself.

About 20,000 miners are looking for gold in Brazil’s largest indigenous reserve, in the state of Roraima, on the border with Venezuela. They polluted the waters with mercury used to separate the precious metal, causing a health crisis among the indigenous people, officials say.

Garimpeiros are increasingly associated with well-armed gangs that have terrorized indigenous communities who for the first time are unable to feed themselves, resulting in widespread malnutrition and deaths among the 28,000 members of the Yanomami ethnic group.

The Ministry of Health last week declared a medical emergency in Yanomami territory, and on Monday the government ordered restrictions on the reserve’s airspace and measures to block river traffic towards gold mines.

Wapichana said about 40 small planes fly to clandestine airstrips every day with food and other supplies, and Air Force help is needed to stop the flights, which the previous government of Jair Bolsonaro did nothing to stop. , according to her.

Garimpeiros use the rivers to carry heavier machinery and fuel to their garimpos, which are muddy lagoons where they dredge gold in clearings in the forest.

Medical studies show that the mercury used by the miners has polluted the rivers, killing the fish and contaminating the water the Yanomami depend on.

Wapichana said the government will take action against organized crime and financial groups that source and finance illegal mining and laundering of gold.

Former President Bolsonaro championed mining on protected indigenous lands, and his government turned a blind eye to invasions of indigenous reserves by illegal miners and loggers.

Wapichana is confident that the Brazilian military will obey Lula’s orders to crack down on illegal mining on land protected by the Constitution, despite many of them being Bolsonaro supporters.

“We are in a new era. Our country is being rebuilt. We have a president who is strong and responsible, who had the courage to go there in Roraima and say that the operation is going to end, and has stated that there will be no mining in indigenous lands”, he said.

She said that those responsible for the humanitarian crisis the Yanomami are suffering will be punished for negligence and perhaps for committing genocide.