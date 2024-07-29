Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 18:37

The federal government has once again postponed the start of the rule that requires a provision in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) so that workers in a series of commercial activities can work on holidays. Ordinance No. 3,665 of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, dated November 13, 2023, determined that only street markets can open on holidays without complying with this requirement.

The rule would come into effect on August 1, but now, a new ordinance from the Ministry of Labor, published in Official Diary of the Union this Monday, the 29th, extended the start of the validity period to January 1, 2025.

Minister Luiz Marinho’s measure aimed to overturn a 2021 ordinance that allowed work on holidays without the need for union approval. At the time, the rule was the result of an effort by unions, who complained that the legislation that guaranteed the right of retail workers to negotiate working conditions on holidays was being disregarded. Trade unions, on the other hand, considered the rule a setback.