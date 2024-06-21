The postponement was for adjustments to the georeferencing of the flood zone, which defines who can access credit; money belongs to BNDES

The extraordinary minister for Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pimenta, told the Power360 this Thursday (June 20, 2024) that the release of the R$15 billion credit line for companies in the state affected by floods was postponed by 3 days.

The resources are from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). According to him, payments would start on Friday (June 21), but had to be postponed until next Monday (June 24).

According to Pimenta, the postponement was for adjustments to the georeferencing of the flood zone, which defines who can access credit. Only companies within this area will be able to apply for the loan.

Legal entities should look for one of the bank branches in the network – of around 40 financial institutions – that already operate with their resources in RS and are qualified to operate the BNDES Emergencial program in the State.

BRDE (Banco Regional de Desenvolvimento do Extremo Sul), Banrisul (Bank of the State of Rio Grande do Sul), Badesul Desenvolvimento, Bradesco, Banco Safra and the credit cooperatives Sicredi and Cresol have already joined the program. These are called indirect operations, in which another financial institution operates BNDES resources.

In indirect operations, interest will be 7% to 12% per year. The institutions that grant the loans assume the risk of default on the operations.

Criteria

The credit lines operated in partnership with BNDES are aimed at those who suffered losses, damages and economic and social consequences as a result of extreme weather events, which have affected municipalities since the end of April and May.

To be eligible, the project must be in a municipality in Rio Grande do Sul that had a state of public calamity decreed by the federal government, through an ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the Union as of April 26th, the start date of the heavy rains. . The request can be made until December 31st of this year.

The BNDES highlights that financing requests filed by businesspeople with the bank must be made within 12 months after the publication of the official recognition of the state of public calamity in that municipality by the MDR (Ministry of Integration and Regional Development), and the deadline for validity of the BNDES Emergency Program for Rio Grande do Sul.

Credit line

The federal government, via BNDES, provided 3 lines of financing. The maximum value per customer is R$300 million to finance the purchase of machinery and equipment and to build or renovate factories, warehouses, warehouses, stores or offices, and R$400 million for working capital. The conditions are as follows:

1 – Machines and equipment, to restore the affected production capacity of all sectors of the economy.

Maximum value per customer: up to R$300 million;

Term: up to 5 years (up to 1 year grace period);

Interest rate: up to 0.6% per month.

2 – Investment and reconstruction: of factories, warehouses, warehouses, commercial establishments and other damaged facilities in the state.

Maximum value per customer: up to R$300 million;

Term: up to 5 years (up to 1 year grace period);

Interest rate: up to 0.6% per month;

3 – Working capital and financial support: for immediate needs involving payment of payroll and/or suppliers, restocking and costs for maintenance and resumption of activities.