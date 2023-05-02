BRASILIA (Reuters) – The federal government has imposed a setback on new parties interested in capturing a slice of the concentrated food stamp market in the country, delaying by a year the regulation of the long-awaited opening of the sector.

The measure deals a blow to companies looking to benefit from a law passed in September 2022 that allows workers to migrate their food voucher credit between suppliers and spend the money at any participating restaurant.

The “portable” and “interoperable” system was initially scheduled to start in May, but the new rules are still pending regulation and a provisional measure published on Monday in the Federal Official Gazette established that they will only be valid from May 1st of next year.

The 150 billion reais voucher market is currently dominated by Sodexo, a subsidiary of Edenred Ticket, and rivals Alelo and VR.

Recent regulatory changes have opened up opportunities for tech-savvy competitors to enter the market, including delivery company iFood; the Mercado Livre payment unit, Mercado Pago; fintechs Caju, Swile and Flash, in addition to payments company PicPay.

As Reuters previously reported, the finance ministry and central bank are at loggerheads over how to regulate the new system, with the monetary authority resisting due to staff shortages and fears that transferring voucher credits could create new barriers to entry. by requiring substantial investments in operations.

A source familiar with the discussions, who requested anonymity due to the private nature of the talks, said the delay was because the government was unable to persuade the Central Bank to implement the regulation.

The central bank did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(By Marcela Ayres)