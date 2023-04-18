Employers must inform the process data on the platform in the month following the conviction

The federal government postponed to July 2023 the mandatory registration of labor convictions in the system eSocial by companies. The initial deadline was set in April.

The measure is valid for both natural and legal persons. Here’s the full of the normative instruction (64 KB).

With the change, employers will have to launch labor actions in the system in the month following the date of conviction, according to Daniel Coêlho, president of the fenacon (National Federation of Accounting Services Companies and Advice, Expertise, Information and Research Companies).

“Process information should be provided through the lawyers of the companies that have knowledge and the obligation of the judicial process”said the president of Fenacon to the Power360.

How to make

To enter the conviction, employers will have to enter eSocial, through gov.br, select the option “change profile/module” and click on “Labour Process”. Then the new page will indicate the following options: “Employer”, “Labour Process” It is “Pension Payments” It is “IRRF”. The employer must click on “Labour Process”.

After filling in the requested information, the user can view, correct or delete the labor process information that was registered.