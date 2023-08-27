Approval for the same period of government. In the judgment of the sample, consulted by Lab21 in the Affaritaliani survey, presented in Ceglie Messapica, Giorgia Meloni ‘tied’ with Mario Draghi and only lost slightly with the late Silvio Berlusconi with 52% of the votes, instead beating predecessors such as Giuseppe Conte and Enrico Letta. The survey presented during ‘La Piazza’ in the center of Puglia confirms that, in the (almost) first year of government, Meloni beats Enrico Letta, settling on a rating of 59% against 41% of the former Pd leader, and exceeds also Matteo Renzi 54% to 46%. The duel with Giuseppe Conte ends 53% to 47%, while it is a draw with Mario Draghi.