Government policy Political scholars consider finding a compromise more likely to break up the government: “But yes, the center must make significant gains in negotiations”

According to Mikko Majander, a researcher at the incubator Magma, the reason for the protracted negotiations is not only the crisis between the governing parties, but also the internal problems in the center.

Government Falling into framework dispute negotiations seems less likely to find an agreement, says Director of the Center for Parliamentary Research, University of Turku, Assistant Professor Markku Jokisipilä. According to Jokisipilä, the end result, where one option would be early parliamentary elections, would hardly be optimal from the point of view of support from the center.

“There would be a big threshold in the city center to overthrow the government on the eve of the municipal elections,” Jokisipilä says.

According to him, this is also recognized in the party, as the center is still strongly remembered Juha Sipilän led by the government. At that time, the government erosi and continued as the Ministry of Executive until the parliamentary elections. The solution was presumably influenced by the hope of a recovery in party support as a result of the resignation. However, this did not happen and now there would be a risk that the resignation of the government would further weaken the support of the center during the municipal elections.

Same opinion on the unlikely dissolution of the government is the researcher of the incubator Magma, Doctor of Political Science Mikko Majander. According to Majander, however, the pain in the center with its own line has led to it becoming difficult to make compromises in the framework dispute.

“It is difficult for an outsider to perceive what the center really wants in financial matters and it is hardly crystal clear for them,” Majander commented.

According to Majander, the reason for the protracted negotiations is not only the crisis between the governing parties, but also the problems within the center. During the last government term, the pain point of the party was working in the right-wing government, while during this government term, too much left-wing politics.

“Negotiations have been difficult because the center itself doesn’t seem to know what it wants.”

Political science professor Tapio Raunio thinks that easing the corona crisis is raising internal government tensions back to the surface.

According to Rauno, when the corona crisis began, the government suppressed its internal tensions and brought them under the surface. Instead, the government now needs to negotiate how its situation has changed since the beginning of the election period two years ago.

“If there had been no corona and the borrowing caused by it, the mid-term debate might have been more fine-tuned and fit into the original two days,” Raunio tells STT.

Halfway through has changed in nature to government negotiations, the finance minister said Matti Vanhanen (middle) In Yle’s Ykkösaamu.

In a multi-party government, decision-making is always about compromises. Since the center cannot get everything it wants through, Majander says the center should also find out for itself what it is willing to negotiate and what it is not.

Jokisipilä, on the other hand, sees the conflict between it and its government partners as a bigger problem than the internal conflict in the city center.

“The party sees its own role in this government as a balancer of public finances and it is now reflected in the negotiations.”

Raunio, on the other hand, thinks that in a way, the crisis of the emblem symbolically describes a change in the political climate.

He estimates that parties seem to have a greater need than before to make policy through the public. Of particular interest in the situation, according to the professor, is that the dispute takes place within the government and not between the government and the opposition.

“Finland has traditionally become accustomed to broad coalitions. Now the differences between the left and the right have been highlighted, at least in public. Is this moving more towards bloc politics? ” The ruin ponders.

For two days The framework negotiations referred to in Article 1 have now been held for three days and the negotiations will not resume between the government week until Sunday. Government sources have previously speculated that final decisions may be delayed until Monday.

Read more: Government framework talks will continue on Sunday at 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will hold separate talks with the chairmen today.

In the negotiations, on the basis of the information provided to the public, the controversial issues have been, in particular, employment measures and their impact on public finances, as well as the rebalancing of indebted public finances. In public, this twist has taken place, especially between the center and the left parties.

Although reaching a compromise in the framework dispute does not seem easy, however, such is probably promised, according to Jokisipilä and Majander.

“Politics is always an art of opportunity. If the outcome of the negotiations is reached, all parties will strive to pay attention to things that are good for them, ”Jokisipilä describes.

According to him, the center will probably be able to present the outcome of the negotiations in a good light from its own point of view, if it gets enough of its goals through the negotiations.

“But yes, they have to make significant gains from the negotiating table.”

Read also Marko Junkkari’s comment: Crisising the midfield seems to be a pre-planned operation by the center in which the party tries to save itself