Government policy Peat rubs off in negotiations: This is what the dispute is about

According to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM), peat production employs just over 2,000 people. Although the number is small, the regional impact is large. In addition, peat production is an important industry in areas where the center, which has already lost its support, is struggling to maintain its position.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said when he went to negotiations with the Estates House on Sunday that one of the very difficult issues of principle rubbing in the negotiations is still related to peat.

In summary, this is:

The use of peat as a heating fuel has produced more than a tenth of Finland’s carbon dioxide emissions, and therefore the government decided last autumn to increase the taxation of peat. At the same time, the price of allowances, which had a decisive impact on peat combustion, also began to rise rapidly.

As a result, the price of peat has risen so much that fuel peat is no longer traded. In terms of climate goals, this is an excellent thing, but the peat business has melted down faster than anyone thought. The goal of halving the energy use of peat is being achieved well ahead of schedule.

The peat dispute in the government is precisely between the center and the Greens, who consider climate goals to be central.

Roughly speaking, it is a question of whether peat-related tax breaks are provided or whether only entrepreneurs in distress are supported. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s working group proposed a tax relief for small peat-fired heating plants in March.

The chairman of the center Annika Saarikon according to the working group’s proposals should be taken seriously.

“I can’t melt the idea that the domestic form of energy production is being rumbled down while fossil goods are still being brought into our boilers and the growth and litter peat needed by greenhouses and livestock farms has to be looked at from abroad,” Saarikko wrote last weekend before the frame break.

Green has completely knocked out the reduction in peat taxation.

“One of the agreed goals is not compromised, even though they can sometimes cause pain. Once a goal has been jointly agreed, the focus is on finding ways to achieve the goal. There are no ways in which the goal will not be achieved, ”said the chairman of the Green Parliamentary Group Emma Kari To HS earlier in April.

Supporting entrepreneurs, on the other hand, goes to all governing parties, including the Greens.