The Minister of Agrarian Development stated that there is a movement to convert corn and soybean production to rice; the goal is for 5 kg to reach R$20

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paul Teixeirasaid this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) that the government expects a decrease in the price of rice. The drop in the value for the consumer – unspecified – would have 3 main factors, according to him: increased production, the arrival of grains from Thailand and Paraguay and the dollar variable.

“How much will it go down and how much will it reach? [dos países] These are data that we are investigating. We will know next week. We are holding weekly meetings with the rice federation, with the industry and the rice sector chamber”, he told journalists at the organization’s headquarters in Brasília.

Teixeira also said he has noticed a movement of corn and soybean producers converting to rice. In Goiás, he estimated that production will double from 60,000 tons to 120,000 tons this harvest. “This will lower the price”he declared.

The government’s goal is that 5 kg of rice reaches R$20 for the consumer – the same proposal present in the rice auction promoted by Conab (National Supply Company). The contest, which was canceled after inconsistencies were found in the winning companies’ data, was not resumed. The minister, however, does not rule out holding it.

“The auction is an important tool to ensure there is no shortage of rice. That is why we have the notice ready. If necessary, we will use it. If not, there is no point.”he said.

HARVEST PLAN

The goal of diversifying rice production in the country is present in Harvest Plan of Family Farming 2024/2025, launched at the beginning of July. Today, Rio Grande do Sul is responsible for 70% of this production in the country, a percentage that can be changed, according to the minister, based on new technology produced by Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation).

“She [Embrapa] developed a type of seed that works with irrigation. This seed can convert areas that are currently planted with corn or soybeans to rice planting.”informed Teixeira.

The Plan establishes plus R$76 billion in financing through Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Farming). In total, the amount of subsidized rural credit for the next harvest will be R$476.6 billion. This represents a record.

In the Business Harvest Plan, R$189.09 billion in financing will be at controlled rates, directed to Pronamp (National Support Program for Medium-Sized Rural Producers) and other producers and cooperatives, and the other R$211.5 billion will be allocated at free rates.

Interest rates for financing and marketing are 8% per year for producers enrolled in Pronamp. For investments, interest rates vary from 7% to 12% per year, depending on each program.

Here are the rates per program: