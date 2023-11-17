Home page World

The reasons behind Nepal’s consideration of banning TikTok and the potential impact on the country’s social harmony and digital landscape.

Kathmandu – The government of Nepal is considering banning the widely used social media app TikTok to ban in the country. This consideration follows the introduction of new social network guidelines in Nepal in 2023, which, in addition to TikTok, also includes other major platforms such as Instagram concern​​. X (formerly) Twitter recently had to delete accounts linked to Hamas after pressure from the EU.

TikTok ban in Nepal: disruption of social harmony and negative impact on society

The government has not commented on specific incidents that would justify a ban. However, there are general concerns about the platform’s influence on society, particularly regarding “goodwill and the flow of objectionable information”​​.

TikTok, a product of Chinese technology group ByteDance, has caused controversy around the world. In some countries, the app has been banned or tightly regulated due to privacy concerns and national security – Terror groups would use TikTok to spread propaganda. The consideration of the ban in Nepal shows a new concern for social order and internal peace that goes beyond privacy concerns. Also In Great Britain, TikTok had to pay a fine of 14 million eurosbecause they violated child protection rules.

Adaptation of social media companies to data protection requirements

The introduction of subscription models by large social media companies is a direct response to the strict data protection requirements in the European Union, such as NEXTG.tv reported. This trend can be seen in various companies:

Meta (Facebook and Instagram): The European Data Protection Board has ordered Meta to ban personalized advertising because it does not comply with European data protection law without the explicit consent of users. To address these limitations, Meta is planning to introduce a paid subscription. Users in the European Economic Area or Switzerland can use Facebook and Instagram without advertising, with the subscription initially costing up to 13 euros per month and from March of next year an additional six euros per account.

The European Data Protection Board has ordered Meta to ban personalized advertising because it does not comply with European data protection law without the explicit consent of users. To address these limitations, Meta is planning to introduce a paid subscription. Users in the European Economic Area or Switzerland can use Facebook and Instagram without advertising, with the subscription initially costing up to 13 euros per month and from March of next year an additional six euros per account. X (formerly Twitter): Elon Musk has hinted that X (formerly Twitter) users may soon have to pay a small monthly fee to use the service. This measure is seen as a way to combat the “vast army” of bots on the platform. Details about the planned prices or whether all users have to pay are still unclear. Musk had previously considered hiding Twitter behind a paywall, but it was unclear how serious he was about those plans.

Elon Musk has hinted that X (formerly Twitter) users may soon have to pay a small monthly fee to use the service. This measure is seen as a way to combat the “vast army” of bots on the platform. Details about the planned prices or whether all users have to pay are still unclear. Musk had previously considered hiding Twitter behind a paywall, but it was unclear how serious he was about those plans. European data protection framework: The European Data Protection Board has tightened the rules for social media platforms such as Facebook, X and Google. Under the new Digital Services Act (DSA), they will have to crack down on illegal content and face hefty fines for non-compliance. In addition, collecting personal data from children and young people for advertising purposes is prohibited, and platforms must report more transparently about how they work.

These developments indicate that the business models of social media companies are changing to meet new data protection requirements and to develop alternative sources of income. While such changes can improve privacy, they also present new challenges in terms of accessibility and user base.