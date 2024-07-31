AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/30/2024 – 21:51

The federal government plans to invest R$23 billion by 2028 in a national investment plan for artificial intelligence, for which it will develop its own supercomputer.

The project was presented this Tuesday (30) to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the opening of the 5th edition of the National Conference on Science, Technology and Innovation in Brasília.

“A paper on AI [inteligência artificial]designed by Brazilian scientists, is a milestone for this country. Brazil needs to learn to fly,” said Lula during the event.

Furthermore, the Brazilian president emphasized the importance of obtaining technological sovereignty to reduce dependence on large global corporations, the so-called “Big Techs”.

The proposal aims to provide Brazil with advanced technological infrastructure, with high processing capacity and powered by renewable energy, the government said in a statement.

One of its goals is to develop advanced language models in Portuguese, “with national data that encompass our cultural, social and linguistic characteristics,” the note says.

It also foresees the “purchase of one of the five most powerful supercomputers in the world”, according to the government.

The plan focuses on incorporating artificial intelligence to improve public services such as health and business innovation, for application in the national industrial sector.

Combating deforestation and preventing disasters are also among the many applications envisaged.

The plan will be discussed next week by Lula and his ministers to define the mechanisms for its implementation, especially those related to its financing.