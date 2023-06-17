Brazil Agencyi

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated, this Saturday morning (17), in Abaetetuba (PA), in the delivery of 222 houses from the Minha Casa Minha Vida program. The houses are part of the Residencial Angelin, which had been paralyzed for the last four years, according to the federal government, and will now serve 888 people who fall into the program’s 1st band, the one aimed at families with a gross monthly income of up to Rs. $2640.

“This condominium was contracted by President Dilma in 2012. And this condominium has been idle for ten years”, said the Minister of Cities, Jader Barbalho Filho. According to him, the government received 186,000 contracted houses, but with 86,000 works at a standstill. The goal for this year is to hire 230,000 homes and, over the four years, Lula’s administration promises to hire 2 million homes across the country.

“We are going to finish all the houses that were planned and we are going to build 2 million new houses in this country”, stated Lula during the delivery of the residential in Abaetetuba. The president pointed out that the new version of the program will build houses with balconies and a minimum size of 41 square meters (m²). “The apartments will have a balcony, the housing complex will have a library, so that people can learn to read”, highlighted the president.

In the case of Residencial Angelin, each house delivered has 43.11 m² of private area and costs R$92,200. Beneficiaries have an average family income of BRL 876 and come, in large part, from rural areas, according to the Ministry of Cities. The folder highlighted that, in the group, there are 13 people with disabilities, 16 elderly people and two families at risk.

The residential also has water, sewage, electricity, public lighting, paving, drainage and public transport infrastructure. A day care center, a school, a health post and a security post are available to residents. In Pará, the federal government confirmed the repossession of 1,048 homes.

Pope at the Candle

In his speech, Lula spoke about his trip to Rome, next week, for a meeting with Pope Francis, and said he will invite him to participate in the Círio de Nazaré, in Belém.

“It would be extraordinary if he could participate, here in the state of Pará, in the Círio de Nazaré”, stated Lula. The Círio is considered the biggest Catholic festival on the planet and annually brings together more than 2 million faithful in Belém on the second Sunday of October.

Still in Pará, Lula will participate this Saturday in a ceremony to officially announce the holding of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP30). Considered the largest and most important global climate-related summit on the planet, COP30 will be held in Belém, in 2025.























