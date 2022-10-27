Certame seeks to resolve the queue of more than 3,000 wind and solar projects that are not guaranteed access to the transmission grid

The Ministry of Mines and Energy intends to hold the energy flow margin auction in the 1st half of 2023, reported this Thursday (27.Oct.2022). The folder will open a public consultation, next Wednesday (3.nov), with the guidelines of the event.

The auction is unprecedented in Brazil and seeks to resolve the queue of more than 3,000 wind and solar power plant projects that are not guaranteed access to the transmission grid.

The projects started the process of requesting a grant at the branch until March 8, 2022 to take advantage of discounts from 50% to 100% on the TUSD (Tariff for the Use of the Distribution System) and TUST (Tariff for the Use of the Transmission System), how determines the law 14,120 March 2021. Subsidies are offset by the CDE (Energy Development Account), paid by consumers.

To apply for a grant at Aneel, the entrepreneur needed to present an access information document that makes it possible to connect the plant to the interconnected system. But one decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) determined the suspension of the requirement for the beginning of the granting process for these plants.

This caused the queue of more than 3,000 projects under analysis by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), which are without guarantee that they will be able to drain the energy.

However, the decree itself presented a solution: Aneel could carry out a competitive procedure for contracting, by the generating plants, a margin of energy flow in the transmission system.

Named Competitive Margin Procedure (PCM) should “stimulate the connection of power generators at SIN points [Sistema Interligado Nacional] that have remaining capacity for transmission of electric energy”, said the ministry.

After the public consultation, the department must publish the guidelines and another ordinance with the rules of the contest. Afterwards, Aneel will present the schedule for carrying out the PCM.