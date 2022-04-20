The agency says that the data are reserved because they jeopardize the country’s international relations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs placed a 5-year secrecy on the reports of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) trip to Russia in February. The document was produced at the Brazilian embassy in Moscow and had a degree of secrecy reserved on February 21 until the same date in 2027.

The secrecy was informed last week after the Psol bench in the Chamber presented a Request for Information to have access to information about the visit of the president’s entourage to the country. In response, the Itamaraty classified the data as reserved and may “harm or jeopardize the conduct of negotiations or international relations of the Country, or those that have been provided in a confidential manner by other States or international organizations”.

The party sent 15 questions about the trip, including questions raised in the conversation between Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin. The Itamaraty said that it is not competent to “comment on any statements” of the president.

The presence of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) on the trip was also questioned. The ministry said that the definition of who integrates the presidential trips is “chairman’s competence”. The agency once again highlighted that Carlos’ trip did not generate costs for the Federal Government.

The party asked about conversations with representatives of the Telegram app, also asking if Carlos participated in the meetings. In response, Itamaraty says “not having knowledge of the realization of events of this nature” during the presidential trip.

According to the ministry’s official letter, US$96,850 was spent on tickets and per diems in hotels, US$125,328 on vehicle rentals, US$9,600 on interpreters, US$12,595 on a support office and US$890 on ceremonial. The president’s accommodation was paid for by the Russian government.

Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia

Bolsonaro landed in Moscow on February 15 and returned to Brazil on February 18. A week before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The president’s visit drew criticism from other countries, such as the United States, for taking place amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The North American country asked Brazil to suspend the trip.

However, the Power 360 found that at no time did Itamaraty consider the suspension. President Bolsonaro said the trip would be maintained by “peace” and for “respect for sovereignty” of countries.

Documents obtained by SBT News via LAI (Access to Information Law) released this Sunday (Apr.17, 2022), show that Itamaraty was informed by the Brazilian embassy in Kiev about the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of 2021. At the time, the question was still a possibility.

The documents were sent to Itamaraty about 3 months before Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia.