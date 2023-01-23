The 31-member Deportivo Pasto delegation that is trapped in Peru, tAfter playing two preseason friendlies against Melgar and Binacional, ahead of the start of the Colombian soccer season, he received a first response from the Government on Monday after expressing a request for help through social networks.

Through the Twitter account of Guillermo Reyes, head of the Ministry of Transportation, the request for a humanitarian flight was announced to bring the Pasto soccer players back to the country, who are trapped in the midst of the complex social situation that the neighboring country.

“We have made the respectful request to the commander of the Air Force (FAC), Gral. Luis Carlos Córdoba, to carry out a humanitarian flight to bring the Deportivo Pasto delegation back from Arequipa (Peru), “said Reyes.

Minutes later, the response from the Air Force arrived, also via Twitter.

“The Colombian Air Force is advancing the necessary coordination to carry out a humanitarian flight that seeks to bring the members of Deportivo Pasto back to the country, from Arequipa, Peru, taking into account the situation of the brother country”reads the official account.

So far, no details are known about how the operation of said flight would be.

The request of the Pasture

This Saturday, in a trill, the club spoke directly to the president Gustavo Petro:

“We make a respectful call to Dr. @petrogustavo, @CancilleriaCol, @MinDeporteCol to manage the prompt return of our delegation who are on hold in Peruvian territory after the social demonstrations that took place in this country,” Pasto said in his trill.

The protests that have trapped the Pasto players began after the dismissal and arrest of President Pedro Castillo, on December 7, after he tried to dissolve the Parliament -controlled by the right-, which was about to remove him from power for allegedly corruption.

The leftist Castillo, a former rural teacher of indigenous origin, was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, whose government imposed a state of emergency over protests in a third of the country’s regions and the capital.

The crisis also reflects the huge social gap that exists between the capital and the poor provinces that support Castillo, of indigenous origin, and who saw in his election a form of revenge against Lima’s contempt.

