Single check, Pd and M5S like the center-right government

Silence. Deafening and embarrassing (and shameful) silence. The centre-right, in the aftermath of the prime minister’s press conference Giorgia Meloni, and the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movementengaged in the useless and cloying obstruction of Dl anti Rave in the Chamber, do not feel the need to say a single word about the incredible, shameful and scandalous discrimination in the single check against children, even toddlers, and teenagers who have lost a parent. The Draghi government’s absurd law provides that in the event that the second parent does not work, there is no increase of 30 euros per child. But it does not provide for the case of widowhood.

For the Italian state, for the centre-right of Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi, for the Democratic Party and for the 5 Star Movement di Conte that the husband or wife (or partner or partner) are on the sofa sleeping or in the cemetery is the exact same thing. An aberration that anyone would heal. Yet in the Budget Law the Center-Right didn’t care, it didn’t intervene, it didn’t remedy the “anomaly” (as it was defined by many politicians contacted by Affaritaliani.it). And neither the Pd nor the M5S fought to remedy the “anomaly” which concerns about a million unfortunate children and young people who have lost a parent early, too soon. Shame.

