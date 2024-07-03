Of this amount, R$325 million was allocated to the UN; the figures are from Itamaraty and Planning and Budget

The federal government paid off R$847 million in Brazil’s commitments to international organizations in the first half of 2024. For the UN (United Nations) alone, it was R$325 million.

The numbers were released this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Planning and Budget. Here is the full (PDF – 139 kB) of the press release.

“This is the first time in the last decade that this payment has been made by Brazil in the first half of the year”says the text from the ministries.

The government only provided details on the transfers of funds to the UN, despite listing a series of other bodies that received the payment.

O Poder360 requested the complete list with the values ​​for the Planning and Budget communications department. As of the publication of this report, it had not been sent. The space remains open.

Read below which main organizations received money from Brazil: