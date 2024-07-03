Of this amount, R$325 million was allocated to the UN; the figures are from Itamaraty and Planning and Budget
The federal government paid off R$847 million in Brazil’s commitments to international organizations in the first half of 2024. For the UN (United Nations) alone, it was R$325 million.
The numbers were released this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Planning and Budget. Here is the full (PDF – 139 kB) of the press release.
“This is the first time in the last decade that this payment has been made by Brazil in the first half of the year”says the text from the ministries.
The government only provided details on the transfers of funds to the UN, despite listing a series of other bodies that received the payment.
O Poder360 requested the complete list with the values for the Planning and Budget communications department. As of the publication of this report, it had not been sent. The space remains open.
Read below which main organizations received money from Brazil:
- CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries);
- WHO (World Health Organization);
- ILO (International Labour Organization);
- WTO (World Trade Organization);
- UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization);
- WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization);
- IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency);
- FLACSO (Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences);
- OAS (Organization of American States);
- Aladi (Latin American Integration Association);
- Olade (Latin American Energy Organization);
- Clad (Latin American Center for Development Administration);
- OTCA (Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization);
- SM (Mercosur Secretariat);
- ISM (Mercosur Social Institute);
- TPR (Secretariat of the Permanent Court of Review of Mercosur).
