The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this Monday (Dec.26, 2022) that it had allocated R$4.6 billion to pay Brazil’s debts with international organizations. Second announcement from Itamaraty, the money was allocated by the Ministry of Economy.

The announcement came 3 weeks after the president-elect’s transition team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), criticize the current government for the accumulation of debt with the organs.

On December 6, economist Antônio Corrêa de Lacerda stated that Brazil owed more than R$ 5 billion to entities such as the UN (United Nations) and the WTO (World Trade Organization).

On the same day, the coordinator of the transition, Aloizio Mercadante, said that the presence of these debts would harm Brazil in the eyes of the international community. On the occasion, he gave an example of the country not being able to participate in polls in foreign forums. He also stated that the objective of the future government would be to pay the debt in installments.

In the note, the Itamaraty wrote that “the resources made available by the Ministry of Economy will allow the settlement of almost all of Brazil’s debt”🇧🇷

Read the full statement from Itamaraty:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanks the Ministry of Economy and celebrates the allocation of BRL 4.6 billion for the payment of contributions to international organizations and payment with development banks, according to Ordinance SETO/ME N. 11.033, of 23 December 2022.

“The Brazilian government has spared no effort to address the chronic irregularity of payments and the debt accumulated since previous periods.

“The Itamaraty carried out numerous measures in order to ensure the necessary resources to face the binding obligations assumed by Brazil in the international arena and internalized, with the approval of the National Congress, to the Brazilian legal system.

“The resources made available by the Ministry of Economy will make it possible to settle almost all of Brazil’s debt, strengthening the country’s position in the multilateral system and in the international community.”