In the last week of August, the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) broke the record for payment of amendments since the Legislative returned to work in the 2nd semester: R$ 3.2 billion were paid from August 29th to 30th. In all, R$ 17.4 billion have already been paid this year.

From the 29th to the 30th of August, there was no increase in payments for reservations made in previous years. Payments for amendments committed this year, however, jumped from BRL 5.9 billion to BRL 9.1 billion in 1 day – 51.7% of everything already paid in 2023.

After the approval of the fiscal framework, the government had already accelerated the payment of amendments. From the 27th (Sunday) to the 29th of August (Tuesday), the Executive released the payment of R$ 900 million in amendments already pledged by congressmen.

The total pledge of amendments in 2023 is BRL 22.3 billion. In August, it was R$ 3.1 billion. The day with the greatest commitment was August 10, when the Executive set aside R$ 1 billion.

MORE SPACE IN 2024

the minister Simone Tebet (Planning and Budget) presented on Wednesday (30.Aug) projections of growth in expenses for the 2024 Budget. In all, there will be R$ 129 billion more in expenses.

The PLOA (Annual Budget Law Project), which will be sent by the government to Congress this Thursday (31.Aug), establishes an increase of BRL 9 billion compared to 2023 for individual and bench amendments.

COMMITMENT X PAYMENT

The payment phase differs from the commitment phase. Commitment is the 1st stage of public expenditure execution. It is when the government formalizes that it will reserve a portion of the money available in the Budget for the project proposed by a deputy or senator.

After the commitment, the value is, in fact, reserved. It works as a guarantee from the authority that the payment will be made. With that, the service indicated by an amendment can be contracted – in the expectation that the payment will in fact be made at some point.

After the commitment comes the liquidation stage –when the government recognizes that the contracted service has been delivered– and, finally, the payment itself, with the release of the funds into the account of those who performed the service.

The quick commitment of an amendment is a demand of congressmen, especially on the eve of votes in the Legislative that interest the government. The support of deputies and senators to the government is positively influenced at this stage. But the definitive support of this politician comes when the money reaches its final destination.