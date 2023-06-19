Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa

06/19/2023 – 6:40 am

With the decree that regulates all benefits published in the Official Gazette, the new Bolsa Família reaches its full potential in June and two unprecedented levels: for the first time the average value of the benefit exceeds R$ 700 and reaches R$ 705 ,40. The transfers from the Federal Government are also the largest ever made: almost R$ 15 billion.

Payments begin this Monday, the 19th, for beneficiaries ending in 1 on the Social Identification Number (NIS), and continue until the 30th. The total number of families remained at the May level: 21.2 million. The total number of people contemplated exceeds 54 million. The increase in the average value (which in May was R$ 672.45, until then the record) and in total transfers (last month, R$ 14.1 billion) is due to the debut of a new category of the program.

By concept, Bolsa Família guarantees a minimum of BRL 600 per month to each beneficiary. Since March, the program has also paid the Early Childhood Benefit, which guarantees an additional R$150 for each child aged zero to six in the family. There are 9.12 million children in this age group in June, which require an investment of R$ 1.3 billion.

In the breakdown by Federative Units, São Paulo is the state with the highest number of assisted families. There are 2.575 million, with transfers exceeding R$ 1.82 billion and an average benefit of R$ 707.27. Next comes Bahia, with 2.569 million families covered, the result of an investment of more than R$ 1.76 billion. They receive an average benefit of R$688.78. Only São Paulo and Bahia have more than two million families covered throughout the country.

Another six states bring together more than one million beneficiary families in June: Rio de Janeiro (1.82 million), Pernambuco (1.67 million), Minas Gerais (1.61 million), Ceará (1.49 million), Pará (1.35 million) and Maranhão (1.23 million).

who has the right

To receive Bolsa Família, the main rule is that the family has a monthly income of up to R$ 218 (two hundred and eighteen reais) per person. This means that all income generated by family members, per month, divided by the number of family members, must be a maximum of R$ 218.

Bolsa Família requires school attendance for children and adolescents between 4 and 17 years of age from beneficiary families, prenatal care for pregnant women, nutritional monitoring (weight and height) of children up to 6 years of age and maintenance of the vaccination booklet. updated, with the immunizers provided for in the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health.

More benefits

In this month of June, the Federal Government also pays, on the same calendar as the Bolsa Família, the Gas Aid to beneficiaries in greater social vulnerability conditions. Throughout the country, more than 5.62 million families are served, with a benefit of R$ 109. Federal investment is more than R$ 612.9 million.

In the division by regions, the Northeast concentrates the largest number of beneficiaries: there are 2.7 million families, from an investment of R$ 294 million. The Southeast appears next, with 1.8 million families and transfers of R$ 198 million. In the North Region, there are 543 thousand families served and R$ 59 million in resources.

In the South of the country, the three states add up to 359 thousand families and R$ 39 million in federal investment. In the Midwest, finally, there are 191 thousand and R$ 20 million. São Paulo is the state with the highest number of families covered in the entire country, with more than 729,500.























