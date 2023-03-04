What can you do in an election debate of less than fifteen minutes – with four or five participants? Not much, it turned out this Friday in the NOS Radio Debate, with party chairmen of fifteen parties who are represented in the House of Representatives. The elections for the Provincial Council elections are less than two weeks away, but the debate in the Nieuwspoort press center was hardly about that. Within two hours, the party leaders debated six themes, including nitrogen and farmers, housing, migration and trust in politics. It didn’t get any further than exchanging known points of view.

In the block about nitrogen, party chairman Jan Paternotte of D66 made an attempt to pin coalition partner CDA to the agreement in the coalition agreement to achieve a halving of nitrogen emissions by 2030. “Are you good for your signature”, he wanted to know from Pieter Heerma. “It is such a pity that the CDA leaves ambiguity about this.”

Both party leader Wopke Hoekstra and provincial party leaders of the CDA have previously stated that they do not consider the 2030 deadline to be ‘sacred’. D66 believes that this is necessary to protect nature and to restore it where necessary. Heerma only answered after insistence. He referred to the latest advice from mediator Johan Remkes, in which the deadline of 2030 is being adhered to for the time being, but it will be examined in 2025 and 2028 whether this is still feasible in all provinces. “If those benchmark moments are properly enshrined in law and that 2030 is not sacred, then it is a law that we can support.”

Will the elections disrupt Rutte-IV’s nitrogen plans? Listen to the NRC podcast Today about the elections.



This brought up the only sensitive point of disagreement within the coalition parties during this debate. For the rest, VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie left each other alone – or they were not put at the table by the NOS.

That was different last week at WNL on Sunday. In that televised debate between six party leaders for the Senate elections, the representatives of three government parties voted differently on no less than five of the six propositions. Not only about nitrogen, but also about housing, safety, taxes and purchasing power. The ChristenUnie did not participate in that debate.

Historic loss

It is not surprising that the coalition parties seek out the differences. After participating in the government with the VVD in the Rutte II cabinet, the PvdA suffered a historic loss in the 2017 parliamentary elections: from 38 to nine seats. It later emerged from a voter survey that this had nothing to do with government policy. Voters thought the PvdA was too dull – the party had done little to develop its own profile within the cabinet and was no longer recognizable. The current coalition parties want to prevent that mistake.

GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver emphatically tried in Friday’s debate to breathe new life into the political conflict with the VVD that he and the PvdA so desired. The VVD also fervently hopes for such a battle. Last month, Mark Rutte and senate candidate Edith Schippers of the VVD in an interview The Telegraph all arrows on the two cooperating left-wing parties, which will soon form one group in the Senate. It is in everyone’s interest that it really comes to a two-way battle, in the hope that voters who intended to vote for other left-wing or right-wing parties will focus on the strongest contenders.

In a debate about ‘the wallet’, Klaver focused on VVD party chairman Sophie Hermans. When it came to poverty, which he says has increased in the past decade. “I think you should take that into consideration, Mrs Hermans, the VVD has been in power for thirteen years.” Hermans initially reacted lukewarmly to this. On the contrary, she stated that she “completely agrees” with “Mr. Klaver” on another point – more attention for middle-income earners who also have difficulty with the high inflation. Only in the last minute did she seem to remember the conflict: “With the proposals you make you will affect very ordinary Dutch people and the savings in their savings account.” This NOS debate will not be remembered as the moment when the political conflict really erupted.